ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Theater wall joins Glens Falls mural project

This week, two murals have been in the works in downtown Glens Falls. One, on the side of the home of a Domino's location on Bay Street, was finished as of Friday, while another on Warren Street has a couple weeks to go. Now, the organization behind the project is seeking an artist for one more mural.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Water Usage#Reservoir#Construction Maintenance
NEWS10 ABC

City of Troy seeking community help

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles.  Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street. The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to […]
TROY, NY
WETM 18 News

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officer For A Day: Ballston Spa Teen Lands Dream Gig Thanks To Make-A-Wish

A “stolen” piece of art was recovered by a New York teen who got to live out his dream of being a police officer, if only for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saratoga County resident Connor Hayhurst, age 15, of Ballston Spa, donned his very own Schenectady Police uniform on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before helping investigators track down the culprit in a mock theft case.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming road closures in Albany County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures on Carmen Road and at East and West Lydius Streets in the town of Guilderland. NYSDOT is continuing construction on a previously announced roundabout.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Canoer drowns near Brown's Beach in Saratoga Lake

Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Sheriff's are on the scene at Brown's Beach for a drowning. Sheriff's received a call around 9:24 a.m. of a subject in his canoe at Brown's Beach yelling for help. Nearby boaters tried to get out and help him but the man went...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job Fair in Schoharie County

The Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Workforce Career Centers are sponsoring an outdoor regional job fair in Schoharie County. This event will be held in the Walmart parking lot at 139 Merchant Place, Cobleskill.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
biteofthebest.com

Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY

Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
LEEDS, NY
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

The Horse Who Brought a Group of People Together

Vallelujah continues to create a special bond for a local partnership in perhaps the Cinderella story of this year’s Saratoga Race Course meet. Horses can be therapeutic and people bring together, especially for those who experience personal challenges and setbacks. Vallelujah is one of those horses who has done that at Saratoga Race Course this year.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy