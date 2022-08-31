ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WSB Radio

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the...
WEED, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

What is a heat dome?

Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecomeback.com

Tomato spill on I-5 in California is the second one in a week within 50 miles

The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:
ELK GROVE, CA
SFGate

California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures

California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change

NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

