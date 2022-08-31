Read full article on original website
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
What is a heat dome?
Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
KTVU FOX 2
California's power grid is stronger than it was, but officials say it is still vulnerable
California power grid officials are asking people to concern as much power as they can given extreme heat spanning across California. Officials say the power grid will have to work harder for longer to keep up with demand.
Heat wave ramps up in Northern California over Labor Day weekend: What you need to know
(KTXL) — A heat wave is ramping up in several western states leading to heat advisories in Northern California and in other parts of the state. The first few days in September, including Labor Day weekend, could see temperatures rise as high as 115° F in some areas of California. How hot it is expected […]
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
California AG warns people to report price gouging in wake of heat wave
California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert on Thursday following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency declaration, reminding people that price gouging is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
Millennials can’t afford to pay rent in these California cities because of the renter wage gap
Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and three other California cities have some of the biggest millennial renter wage gaps in the country — the gap being the difference between what the typical worker can afford versus the average rental costs. Of the California cities, L.A. has the biggest...
Tomato spill on I-5 in California is the second one in a week within 50 miles
The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:
As California pushes toward electric vehicles, concerns rise amid consecutive Flex Alerts
During a statewide Flex Alert, Californians are asked to reduce their power use in a variety of ways, including not charging their electric vehicles.
Gov. Newsom discusses state actions to deal with the upcoming heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the state’s plan to deal with a heat wave that is expected to begin today and last into next week in several western states. The governor’s office said Newsom will discuss ways Californians can stay safe, the strain the high temperatures will put on the state’s power […]
How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat. Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures
California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change
NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
