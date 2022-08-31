The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO