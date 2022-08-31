Read full article on original website
Here’s how BYU fans reacted to the weather delay that pushed back the season opener vs. USF
Just minutes before the scheduled kickoff, the BYU and South Florida game went into a weather delay due to severe lightning in the area.
No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has resumed after a delay of almost three hours because of lightning in the area. The game was suspended at about 1 p.m. and resumed at 3:54 p.m. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards.
No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. “We’re not walking out of here with a loss to learn from,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “That’s my biggest takeaway.” The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.
Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. Neither team could do much offensively. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16). The first safety came after Iowa’s Tory Taylor had his punt downed at the South Dakota State 1-yard line in the third quarter. One play later, linebacker Jack Campbell grabbed running back Isaiah Davis after he took the handoff and brought him down one yard short of getting out of the end zone. The second safety came in the fourth, when Iowa’s Joe Evans sacked quarterback Mark Gronowski in the end zone on a second-and-11 play.
D.C. Everest football rips Appleton West in VFA opener
WESTON – Jack Bobinski threw for four touchdowns and Blake Bangtson ran for two more to lead the D.C. Everest football team to a 44-22 win over Appleton West in its Valley Football Association opener Friday night at Stiehm Stadium. Bobinski connected on touchdown passes of 4, 17 and...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Portland trying to hold playoff position vs. Atlanta
The Portland Timbers will try to maintain their grip on a Western Conference playoff berth on Sunday when they host
Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell, jump into East title hunt
CLEVELAND (AP) — With one bold, unexpected move, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised their profile in the Eastern Conference considerably. They’re back in the title hunt. The Cavs made official Saturday their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah, and can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core. Considered outsiders to land the dynamic player for much of this offseason, the Cavs swooped in and put together a package that the Jazz, which had offers from several other teams, couldn’t resist.
