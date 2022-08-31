ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces REVOLT Summit 2022 With Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia & More

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced this year’s iteration of the REVOLT Summit x AT&T, returning to Atlanta from Sept. 24 to 25. With this year’s theme being “The Future Is Now,” the immersive and in-person two-day event will explore the future of hip-hop, Black artistry and culture in an effort to empower the rising generation.

“The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world,” said Combs, chairman of REVOLT, in a statement. “The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the REVOLT Summit is where it all starts.”

Unlike in previous years, the 2022 Summit will feature interactive keynote speeches, panel conversations, live music performances and town hall discussions with an all-star lineup including Coi Leray , Gucci Mane , Big Freedia , Iddris Sandu, activist Tamika D. Mallory, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC and 19 Keys. Additional personalities on the event’s docket include DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Claima founder Bimma Williams, LaRussell and more.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to participate in crucial networking, gain information at the intersection of culture and education, and find mentorship thanks to parts of the Summit such as AT&T Office Hours, the Career Fair, Pitch Competition and annual Be Heard finale event to close out the weekend.

Early bird and Insider tickets are now available for purchase now, ranging in price from $99 to $249. To purchase tickets or learn more about this year’s REVOLT Summit, visit the event’s official website or download the REVOLT app.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears

Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’

JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & DJ Khaled Shut Down Yonkers In 'JADAKISS INTERLUDE' Video

Jadakiss and DJ Khaled have dropped off an official video for their collaborative track “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” — check it out below. Directed by Khaled himself, the visual for the GOD DID track sees the pair hit the streets of Jadakiss’ hometown, Yonkers, New York. The new...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Iddris Sandu
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Naomi Judd
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Freedia More#The Revolt Summit#The 2022 Summit#Fly Guy Dc
hotnewhiphop.com

Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death

Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse

JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy