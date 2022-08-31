ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/. If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new applicant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO