Retired Chiefs OL roasts Browns to a crisp over letting him go

Mitchell Schwartz retired after his time with the Chiefs, but he reminded Browns fans that he’s not upset that he got out of Cleveland first. As has been the case many times this offseason, Cleveland Browns fans should learn to let things be. And one learned that lesson quickly on Friday night as he took a jab at former Browns and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, someone who’s never afraid to speak his mind.
The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh

The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
