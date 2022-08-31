UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica University and the University of Rochester have agreed to a two-year contract to face one another in the ‘Believe Bowl’, which will be entering its fifth year and acts as a fundraising event for the Believe 271 Foundation, who provide financial assistance to volunteer firefighters, EMTs and members of ladies’ auxiliaries who suffer from life-threatening illnesses, like cancer and the Thea Bowman House, who help provide quality care to underprivileged children in the local community.

