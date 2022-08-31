Read full article on original website
Varsity News 9-1-22
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s Week 0 of the high school football season, meaning coaches can schedule games that they won’t be able to once league play starts. Games highlights included: New Hartford @ RFA, Fonda-Fultonville @ CVA, West Genesee @ Whitesboro, VVS @ Oneida.
Local firefighters named honorary captains for 5th Annual Believe Bowl
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica University and the University of Rochester have agreed to a two-year contract to face one another in the ‘Believe Bowl’, which will be entering its fifth year and acts as a fundraising event for the Believe 271 Foundation, who provide financial assistance to volunteer firefighters, EMTs and members of ladies’ auxiliaries who suffer from life-threatening illnesses, like cancer and the Thea Bowman House, who help provide quality care to underprivileged children in the local community.
Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
Rome PD give two men multiple criminal weapons charges
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that two men have been given multiple criminal weapons charges after an incident at Denny’s in Rome that took place on August 31st. Around 6:21 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the Denny’s Restaurant at 200 South James...
The Center awarded $5K for refugee transport services
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees (The Center) a Community Health Award of $5,000 to support transportation assistance for diverse communities. “The Center is committed to providing the support and services necessary for diverse populations to integrate into the community...
ICAN receives $5K grant for women & children
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has awarded ICAN’s Evelyn’s House a $5,000 Community Health grant to promote health and well-being amongst women and children. “Funding and support that can directly affect increased health and well-being are extremely imperative to the success of the women in...
