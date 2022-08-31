Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
wwnytv.com
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
wwnytv.com
Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash
TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A 60-year-old Florida man was killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Patrick Byrne of Melbourne died when he lost control of the four-wheeler on North Shore Road near Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
iheart.com
Oswego County Horse Dies From Triple E, Spraying To Be Scheduled
Town of Mexico, N.Y. - A Oswego County horse has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The County Health Department reported that horse died in the town of Mexico. The horse had not been vaccinated for Triple E. The health department is working with the state to prepare for aerial spraying.
cnycentral.com
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
WKTV
Oneida County Overdose Response Team warns of increasing overdoses ahead of holiday weekend
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team says data shows 11 people died from overdoses in August, an updated number from what was reported when the latest spike alert was issued on Aug. 26. The alert was issued after four overdoses were reported in a 24-hour period, one of which was...
2 Central NY teens dead after contacting live wires after truck crashes into downed tree
Redfield, N.Y. — Two teens are dead after they came in contact with live wires after a truck crashed into a downed tree in Oswego County Wednesday night, deputies said. Dead are Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek and Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, deputies said. Young was driving...
wwnytv.com
Lowville woman charged with attempted arson
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 49-year-old Lowville woman is accused of deliberately setting a fire that damaged a home in the village. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Tammy Stevens with a felony count of second-degree attempted arson. It’s alleged that Stevens intentionally started a fire that caused...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
informnny.com
Hammond fatal crash suspect arrested on tampering with evidence charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Hammond on August 29. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on SH 12 in the Town of Hammond on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
New York’s new restrictions on handguns start Thursday: Uncertainty and confusion reign
Syracuse, NY – Starting Thursday, New York is poised to become the first state to criminalize the carry of handguns on all private property without explicit permission – a felony that could carry prison time. The new gun-control law will also increase training requirements and require disclosure of...
North Country Public Radio
Fentanyl is now in nearly all illegal drugs in the North Country. Here's why that's so dangerous
Celia ClarkeFentanyl is now in nearly all illegal drugs in the North Country. Here's why that's so dangerous. If you or someone you care about has any substance abuse disorder you can find help. A list of resources is at the end of this article. Today is International Overdose Awareness...
wwnytv.com
County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action. This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis....
