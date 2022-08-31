ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G10Yo_0hcV2sMM00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit.

On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.

Judge D’Apolito ordered him to conduct another review, and both sides had a teleconference Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to go to trial with the magistrate presiding.

Man receives sentence for leaving 31 animals to die at Mercer County property

The next hearing will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 4, during which time the magistrate will determine whether or not the City of Canfield and its police chief have “sovereign immunity” as a defense against being sued.

Geordan filed the lawsuit against the police department and Chief Charles Colucci in July 2020 for statements made by Colucci in 2019 that Geordan was covering up illegal activities of students.

Geordan left his position as superintendent on Jan. 1, 2020, after claims that he downplayed a threat to a student.

Geordan sued after Colucci told City Council that an investigation of the threat by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office found he was not truthful and evasive.

Geordan alleged that Colucci was trying to force him out as superintendent in an effort to reduce the role of school officials in school-related disciplinary matters.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge#City Council#Canfield Schools
WFMJ.com

Youngstown police lieutenant on paid leave for a year and a half

A Youngstown police officer has spent the last year and a half on paid leave. YPD Lieutenant Brian Flynn was placed on leave in March 2021. Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian confirmed that Flynn has been on paid leave but "can offer no other information on the matter at this time."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Trumbull deputy dog warden placed on unpaid administrative leave

Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday afternoon during a Trumbull County Commissioners meeting. A motion to place Parks on unpaid leave was passed 2-1. Commissioner Niki Frenchko voted in opposition to this ruling, basing her stance on precedent, and claimed the motion was called improperly as the warden's name was not used in the motion.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy