live5news.com
DD2 receives state grants for art education
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two has received more than $86,000 from state grants for their arts programs. That money will go towards funding things like new dance costumes, live performances, professional development, technology and instrument upgrades. “We are so fortunate that all of our schools, we have strong...
wpde.com
Conway school claims to have answer to teacher turnover problems
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — PALM Charter High School in Conway is unique in many ways. Beyond being the nation's only motorsports high school, they're also lapping schools across the state in another metric. "For the past three years we've been averaging about 90% of keeping those teachers," principal Avery...
Parents concerned for student safety along Black Tom Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students who attend Berkeley Preparatory Academy said they are concerned about the lack of school zone markings along Black Tom Road. Ashley Murray has four children and a sister who attends Berkeley Prep. But the road in front of the school backs up with cars as parents arrive […]
live5news.com
Library expanding hours on Sullivan’s Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Library patrons will have more time to enjoy the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch beginning Tuesday. The Charleston County Public Library announced the changes on Friday in an effort to better serve those who use the branch. Beginning Tuesday, updated hours for the library will be:. Monday:...
live5news.com
Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.
live5news.com
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman who taught at an elementary school and her two children are dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. WMBF reports the Horry County Police Department responded to a home Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Circle and Carolina Forest Boulevard for a welfare check when they discovered three bodies inside the house.
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
live5news.com
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
live5news.com
Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage
HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders about everything from transportation to affordable housing. Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.
wpde.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
wpde.com
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
WTGS
'With the angels:' Conway couple loses son after birthing triplets 16 weeks early
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A local couple is mourning the loss of their son after birthing a set of triplets 16 weeks before their due date. Seven days ago, we spoke with the family, Michael and Elena Nitkin, who said the babies were fighting for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence.
live5news.com
Seeking hope after addiction: How drug addicts found their way to recovery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Deaths from drug overdoses continue to rise in South Carolina year after year, according to the Charleston Center, a rehab facility for those dealing with substance abuse; at the Light the Way for Hope event held in Mount Pleasant, 330 of those lives were honored.
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
3 new fire stations coming to Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission approved a plan Thursday for Horry County Fire Rescue to build three new fire stations. The upcoming locations follow the county’s 10-year plan for accommodating the area’s growth. The county allocated capital funds to the fire department for the construction of the three stations: Wampee and […]
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
