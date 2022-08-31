ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

DD2 receives state grants for art education

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two has received more than $86,000 from state grants for their arts programs. That money will go towards funding things like new dance costumes, live performances, professional development, technology and instrument upgrades. “We are so fortunate that all of our schools, we have strong...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Conway school claims to have answer to teacher turnover problems

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — PALM Charter High School in Conway is unique in many ways. Beyond being the nation's only motorsports high school, they're also lapping schools across the state in another metric. "For the past three years we've been averaging about 90% of keeping those teachers," principal Avery...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Library expanding hours on Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Library patrons will have more time to enjoy the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch beginning Tuesday. The Charleston County Public Library announced the changes on Friday in an effort to better serve those who use the branch. Beginning Tuesday, updated hours for the library will be:. Monday:...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston principal resigns after multiple internal investigations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school principal in Charleston County has left the district after multiple investigations revealed she attempted to use her position to keep her son out of trouble and violated a number of district policies – including a policy dictating how special education students should be handled.
live5news.com

Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman who taught at an elementary school and her two children are dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. WMBF reports the Horry County Police Department responded to a home Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Circle and Carolina Forest Boulevard for a welfare check when they discovered three bodies inside the house.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage

HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders about everything from transportation to affordable housing. Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.
HUGER, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3 new fire stations coming to Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission approved a plan Thursday for Horry County Fire Rescue to build three new fire stations. The upcoming locations follow the county’s 10-year plan for accommodating the area’s growth. The county allocated capital funds to the fire department for the construction of the three stations: Wampee and […]
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
LONGS, SC

