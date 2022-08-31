Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
WNCY
PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
seehafernews.com
Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc
Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
seehafernews.com
ADRC to Offer “Powerful Tools For Caregiving” Class
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore is preparing to give a class for caregivers. This class, known as the “Powerful Tools for Caregiving” series begins on Wednesday, September 14th, and concludes on Wednesday, October 19th. The classes will be held at Harbor View Assisted Living...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan’s Old World Creamery Received Major Grant from the City
The Old World Creamery in Sheboygan is getting some financial assistance from the City for an expansion project. The Redevelopment Authority in Sheboygan granted the 110-year-old cheese and butter manufacturer a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant. This will be used in part to purchase some new equipment and create 20...
94.3 Jack FM
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Green Bay Bulk Household Item Collection: September 12th-16th
During the week of September 12th-16th, 2022, City of Green Bay residents may place up to two (2) cubic yards maximum (6 feet x 3 feet x 3 feet) of bulk household items next to your trash cart for free curbside collection. Bulk household items include: sofas, couches, loveseats, tables,...
seehafernews.com
Over $1 Million Coming to Manitowoc County Schools from ARPA Funds
Governor Tony Evers recently announced that school districts around the state would be getting a portion of $75 million in ARPA funds, and over $1 million of that is coming to Manitowoc County. These funds are a part of the Get Kids Ahead initiative and are determined based on the...
seehafernews.com
Semi-Regional Farm Recalls Bacon Product
A semi-regional farm has issued a recall of one of their bacon products. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel has issued a voluntary recall on their 1-pound package of smoked bacon. This has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
seehafernews.com
UnitedOne Credit Union Warns of a Scam Involving Its Customers
Another scam has hit the area, this one affecting customers of UnitedOne Credit Union. According to an email sent out to the local banking institution’s customers, someone is calling and texting people while spoofing a Manitowoc phone number. The person claims to be with UnitedOne, and they say your...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
pleasantviewrealty.com
N5054 Big Bend Lane Sheboygan Falls WI
Gorgeous Colonial home on .69 acre lot located on a quiet, dead end street in the City of Sheboygan Falls is a must see property! This home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. Primary bedroom has private bath with a tub and separate shower plus a nice size walk-in closet. There are 3 gas fireplaces in the home which are located in the living room, primary bedroom and office. 2 staircases allow access to the 2nd level from both sides of the home. Formal dining room, additional dining area off the open kitchen area that leads out to a huge newly landscaped backyard. Main floor laundry room! Don’t miss out on this hard to find property!
seehafernews.com
Brown County Library to Kick Off 34th Annual Local History Series with An Evening with David Maraniss
The Brown County Library’s Annual Local Series History will kick off its 34th year with An Evening with David Maraniss, a presentation and dinner on Wednesday, September 14 at the Rock Garden Supper Club, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay. This special event will highlight Path Lite by Lighting: The...
seehafernews.com
Kites Will Decorate the Sky This Weekend in Two Rivers
One of the largest kite festivals in the Midwest will converge on the city of Two Rivers this weekend. The 17th Annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is being held at Two Rivers High School with the hours being 11:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 am. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
seehafernews.com
Utility Work Means Lane Closure on Section of Sheboygan’s South Business Drive
A lane closure has been announced for a section of South Business Drive in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing some work underneath the section of the major roadway in the area just south of Oakland Avenue, specifically on the righthand lane of the northbound side. Traffic will have...
