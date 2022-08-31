Read full article on original website
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Six former Kansas State football players will be added to the Ring of Fame at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during halftime of Saturday night's season-opening game with South Dakota. Darren Howard, Ell Roberson, Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Tyler Lockett and offensive coordinator Collin Klein will now have their names and numbers displayed on the western face of the stadium. Fitz spoke with five of the honorees this week. Tyler Lockett is expected to be in Manhattan for the ceremony but was not at Friday morning's media event.
Collin Klein has a new vision for K-State’s offense, but it has helped him win before
“We need to change. I’m trying to grow our mentality as an offense. We need to be on the attack.”
Jordan Allen previews Kansas State official visit
As September hits, only two prospects within the Top 10 of the Top247 for Kansas in 2023 remain uncommitted. On Thursday night, one of those players kicked off his senior season when Jordan Allen and Olathe South upended the Lawrence Lions on the road in a 36-32 back and forth battle.
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State's game against South Dakota
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. On showing too much on film to open the season... Yes, there's there's certain things but some of that takes care of itself a...
2022 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductees meet with media
Kansas State is set to induct six new members into its football Ring of Honor. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Darren Howard, Collin Klein, Tyler Lockett and Ell Roberson make up the 2022 class and will join 14 others to be permanently enshrined at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Howard and Roberson all spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday's induction.
Highland Park football snaps losing streak
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park football hadn’t won a game since 2014, until Friday night in Topeka. The Scots finally snapped their 65-game losing streak with a 60-47 win against KC Wyandotte. It took some resilience as Highland Park fought through many ups and downs for the win. They did it in front of the home […]
Kansas State Collegian
Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility
As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
Kansas State Collegian
New indoor practice facility aims to improve student experience
Adjacent to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is the framework of something new. The Kansas State University Athletic Department is getting an upgrade — a new indoor practice facility, Patrick Houlehan, the project superintendent under GE Johnson Construction Company, said. The construction of the project began in December 2021.
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storms possible, but late
The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
KVOE
Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon
Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
Emporia gazette.com
Power fails for more than 750 along Commercial Street
A downed power line caused outages along the Commercial Street Corridor in Emporia Thursday morning, leaving more than 750 customers without electricity. "We had a line go down at Potwin Avenue and Exchange Street," Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
wibwnewsnow.com
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
manhattancvb.org
Top Brunch Spots in MHK
On Sunday, we brunch. Nothing starts a Sunday off better than a delicious brunch. Whether you looking for a relaxing, a recovery, or a rambunctious brunch, here are some of Manhattan's best brunch stops that you need to try. 1) The Chef. The Chef is Manhattan's local breakfast cafe located...
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
Cyclist killed after being hit by truck in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bicyclist is dead in Topeka after being hit by a Waste Management truck on Thursday. According to the Topeka Police Department, on Sept. 1 at 1:31 p.m. officers with the TPD responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. One victim was […]
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
