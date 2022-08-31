Read full article on original website
Unsafe water challenges Jackson, Miss., restaurant owners, who must look elsewhere
A boil-water notice, which has been in effect since July, is forcing many restaurant owners to travel to nearby cities to obtain water and ice. It's costing them considerable time and money.
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
Jackson Zoo partners with other Metro cities to provide water for the animals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Zoo is making accommodations for the animals during thecity's water emergency. "We did get a message that some of the animals could be affected," said Parks and Rec Director Ison Harris. The zoo's water pressure has been dodgy, but Harris said they haven't lost...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
Challenges continue at O.B. Curtis Water Plant as PSI improves
The city of Jackson announced Saturday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight and into Saturday morning. Officials said the plant output increased to 86 PSI with the approaching goal of a minimum of 87 PSI. Even though the pressure is going up, officials said they know...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Jackson Water Crisis: City of Pearl holding water drive for Jackson residents
PEARL, Miss. — The city of Pearl along with Main Street Pearl and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce is hosting a bottled water drive for residents of Jackson during this water emergency. You can make donations through Friday at Pearl City Hall, 2420 Old Brandon Road or Pearl Chamber...
William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
MS National Guard begins water emergency response
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi National Guard is getting involved with water distribution in response to the Capital City's water emergency. Gov. Tate Reeves said after declaring a State of Emergency that more than 600 service members and more than 100 vehicles will be deployed to at least seven sites Thursday:
Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies
JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
National Guard to distribute water in Jackson starting September 1st
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute […]
Seven water supersites open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is 'utter failure' of GOP-led Miss. government
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
