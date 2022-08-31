ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
Challenges continue at O.B. Curtis Water Plant as PSI improves

The city of Jackson announced Saturday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight and into Saturday morning. Officials said the plant output increased to 86 PSI with the approaching goal of a minimum of 87 PSI. Even though the pressure is going up, officials said they know...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
MS National Guard begins water emergency response

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi National Guard is getting involved with water distribution in response to the Capital City's water emergency. Gov. Tate Reeves said after declaring a State of Emergency that more than 600 service members and more than 100 vehicles will be deployed to at least seven sites Thursday:
Nearly 3 million bottles of water distributed to Jackson residents by state agencies

JACKSON, Miss. — Nearly 3 million bottles of water were distributed by Mississippi agencies in response to Jackson's water emergency, according to state officials. The water was supplied by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and was distributed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The distribution began at noon Thursday and the numbers were tallied at about 3 p.m. Friday, state officials said.
National Guard to distribute water in Jackson starting September 1st

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute […]
Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
