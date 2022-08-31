ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years

Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start. Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Child injured in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Warm and Dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game

Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School Board voted 5-2 on Wednesday to move forward with selling its soccer complex to an Arizona-based company. The company submitted a bid of nearly $2 million to buy the complex. A nonprofit called the Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Solon grad Adam Bock coming back to Iowa City with a chip on his shoulder

Solon grad Adam Bock coming back to Iowa City with a chip on his shoulder
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will have a chance to come together ahead of the start of the college football season at FRYfest. This year, the event honors 50 years of Iowa women athletics, and marks 50 years of Title 9. Current and former Iowa women’s teams will make...
CORALVILLE, IA
biztimes.biz

Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments

Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City retirees make clothes and toys for children in need

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 27 dresses hang on the walls of Melrose Meadows, a retirement community in Iowa City. Each one will eventually make its way to a young girl overseas thanks to one group of women. “This is a marvelous way of helping people around the world. Just...
IOWA CITY, IA

