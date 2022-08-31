Read full article on original website
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Opinion: This is what will prevent stagflation from hitting the US economy
Our baseline expectation is for the US to enter a recession in 2023. But we don't expect to see the stagflation that we saw in the 1970s and early 1980s.
Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat. Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank officials to continue raising interest rates, which can tame inflation, but also stifle economic growth. Prices are rising in many other countries as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, triggering unprecedented increases for energy and food that are squeezing household finances. Disruptions to global manufacturing supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic have also played a role in pushing up prices. This summer has seen a wave of protests and strikes around the world by workers pushing for higher wages and people fed up with the high cost of living.
Inflation in the eurozone just hit a fresh record high of 9.1%—and economists say ‘the worst is yet to come’
Inflation isn’t just an issue in the U.S.—it’s wreaking havoc on consumers worldwide. And while there are signs domestic price increases may have peaked in June, an ongoing energy crisis is creating a nightmare situation for Europeans. Inflation in the eurozone surged 9.1% from a year ago...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Interest in studying in America among Chinese students has declined steeply in recent years. That's because of political tension between the US and China, the number of Covid deaths in the US, and anti-Asian racism. Economists say fewer students from China could mean trouble for the US economy. America's popularity...
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
Hong Kong leader proposes 'reverse quarantine' for China travel
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong hopes to introduce "reverse quarantine" for people going to mainland China as the financial hub seeks to open up to the neigbouring technology city of Shenzhen after months of restrictions, the city leader said on Thursday.
The Greatest National Security Threat No One Is Talking About | Opinion
Federal elected officials from both major parties have abandoned fiscal responsibility principles and have become addicted to recurring deficits and mounting debt burdens. Through their actions they have put our nation's future economic and national security at risk to the tune of $31 trillion, owed to lenders both domestic—and foreign.
The popping of China’s housing bubble has its biggest developer sounding like Charles Darwin: ‘Only the fittest can survive’
Barricades from COVID-related lockdowns block a Country Garden residential development in Shanghai, in July 2022. Earlier this year, Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman and majority owner of Country Garden—China’s largest property developer by sales—predicted a 70% profit plunge for the company as the nation’s property crisis deepened.
Gasoline price drop restrains U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation brakes sharply
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as falling gasoline prices hurt sales at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed sharply, which could reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike next month.
FOXBusiness
Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'
Green energy policies in Europe designed to rapidly shift the continent away from fossil fuel dependence have contributed to soaring power prices in the region. The European benchmark index measuring future electricity prices increased to a record $993 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, days after prices in France and Germany surged 25%, according to European Energy Exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average price of electricity in the U.S. hit $129 per MWh in June, federal data showed.
Carrefour CEO says inflation crisis turning consumers into penny-pinchers
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cost-conscious French consumers are ditching fish, buying cheaper meat and snubbing organic food to save money on their shopping, the head of Europe's largest food retailer said on Tuesday.
Remittances to Mexico again break record on back of strong U.S. labor market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico reached a record high in July as Mexican families received $5.3 billion from abroad, an annual increase of 16.5%, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Thursday.
Mortgage rates rise again after Fed says it will take 'forceful' steps to curb inflation
Mortgage rates continued to climb this week following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is taking "forceful and rapid" steps to reduce inflation and slow the economy.
India Overtakes UK To Become World's Fifth Largest Economy As Europe Reels Under Russia's Gas Supply Crunch
India toppled the U.K. from its position in the past three months of 2021 to become the World’s fifth-largest economy, as London struggled with a severe cost-of-living shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: India overtook the U.K. and extended its lead in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing...
