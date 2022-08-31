Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Great Crossing runs past Henry Clay 34-20
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing fell behind Henry Clay and then dominated the ground en route to a 34-20 win over the Blue Devils. The Warhawks improve to 3-0 on the season behind a ground attack which stuffed the stat sheet for 322 yards led by Cayden Allen who had 176 yards and two touchdowns.
WKYT 27
UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tailgating at UK starts way before kickoff. “It’s just kind of tradition in our family,” Jim Bowling said. Jim Bowling is a UK fan who comes to one of the lots by Kroger Field. For some of these fans, they look forward to the...
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WKYT 27
LCA flies past Beechwood 36-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christian Academy Eagles scored early and often Friday night against Belfry on their way to a 36-7 win. LCA has now won two-straight and will host Christian Academy of Louisville next Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
wymt.com
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
WKYT 27
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
WKYT 27
Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 49th Bash benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill is the unofficial kickoff to football season in the Bluegrass. The annual event was paused the last couple of years because of the pandemic. Traditionally, it is held every year the night before the UK home opener. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future. You will notice more humidity in the air today with a...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much wetter look for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather will hold off until the weekend. Some will have a stray shower pass over today but the better chances are this weekend. Moisture will increase out there today. As that increases our chances for showers & storms will climb. Some of you will experience a little bit of rain on Friday. Most are all dry! So don’t get wrapped up in the elevated chances for this evening. If you do experience one of these showers, you won’t be under it for very long at all.
WKYT 27
UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Berea woman supporting EKY through power of music
The power of music lies in how it makes people feel and that's the philosophy of one Berea woman who is trying to support eastern Kentucky with the power of song.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WKYT 27
How is inflation impacting tailgate season?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A report by Wells Fargo shows from July 2021 to July 2022 inflation cost has increased the average grocery bill 13%. UK football takes on Miami of Ohio this weekend. The team is ready, the fans are ready, but are your pockets ready?. Matthew Wood is...
lanereport.com
Somerset Community College names health sciences dean
SOMERSET, Ky.—Somerset Community College (SCC) has named Dr. Ron Meade its new dean of Health Sciences. Meade is a native of Lincoln County and presently resides in Somerset. The director of SCC’s highly respected physical therapist assistant program is an award-winning educator, having been recognized at local, state and national levels.
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
WKYT 27
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines. Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
WKYT 27
All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
Comments / 0