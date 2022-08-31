ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Hall, PA

Man caught in the act of breaking into business

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Mill Hall, Pa. — A man was actively trying to steal a Kubota tractor on August 27 around 7:23 p.m. when police arrived on the scene and caught him.

Mill Hall police "noticed indicators of criminal activity" on the property in the 3000 block of Eagle Valley Road and found that Daniel Elroy Powell, 47, of Howard had broken a window in the building. Once inside, he cut several vehicle tires with a knife, a wire harness on a trolling motor, and several trailer wire harnesses.

"Powell was still on the property trying to take a Kubota tractor," according to Mill Hall police.

Damages caused by Powell's actions exceeded $3,100. He was placed in the Clinton County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Powell faces felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass, five misdemeanor criminal mischief-damage property charges, and three misdemeanor receiving stolen property charges. He remains in the Clinton County Jail while police continue their investigation.

Docket sheet

