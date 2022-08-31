ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgoinsville woman escapes death after being struck by train that rolled over her

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

A Surgoinsville woman miraculously escaped death Wednesday morning when she was apparently struck by a Norfolk Southern Railroad while sitting between the rails.

Surgoinsville Police Department Chief James Hammonds said the train then rolled over the woman as she laid flat between the rails.

Hammonds told the Review that the woman, who is in her 60s, appeared confused and may have been suffering a medical problem prior to the accident.

“From what I can gather she was on the train tracks sitting down between the rails,” Hammonds said. “The engineer said that because of the fog he couldn’t see her until the last second. He blew the horn, but she didn’t move. She had evidently fallen before the train came through.”

Hammonds added, “The engineer said he’s pretty sure he hit her and knocked her the rest of the way down. He’s not sure why she didn’t get up and get out of the way. She was small enough that she was able to fall between the train and the track. She laid there as the train rolled over her. Thank goodness she’s alive.”

Hammonds said the victim has scrapes and bruises. Her most serious injury was to her hip, although he didn’t know if that happened before or after the train accident. Hammonds described her injuries as non-life threatening.

“She’s got quite a bit of injury, but she’s alert and talking,” Hammonds said.

According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch communications, the Norfolk Southern Railroad reported the accident around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The railroad reportedly indicated that the victim was located just east of School Avenue, and west of River Road on the railroad tracks.

The train was stopped while the search for the victim was underway.

The victim was evacuated from the railroad tracks to the Surgoinsville Utility District office on Main Street, where she was then taken to a rescue helicopter landing zone established on School Avenue.

