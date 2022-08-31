ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

'It's About Ezekiel Elliott': Fantasy Impact Of Tyler, Tyron Smith Injury On Cowboys

By Logan MacDonald
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYKzw_0hcV1SZN00

Is it a fantasy? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has preached the importance of running back Ezekiel Elliott all offseason. Now, Elliott has a test ahead of him.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has preached the importance of running back Ezekiel Elliott all offseason. Now, Elliott has a test ahead of him.

Last season, Elliott posted over 1,000 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns. Nonetheless, 2021 was considered a down year.

Ranking as the seventh-leading rusher on a partially torn PCL and then being criticized for it is seems harsh. For many running backs, that would be a career year.

Additionally, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated the team's desire to keep Elliott as the "focal point" of the offense earlier this offseason , which bodes extremely well for his fantasy output. However, the injury to offensive tackle Tyron Smith has the potential to wipe all that out of consideration.

Smith's unfortunate injury - described gruesomely as "hamstring torn off the bone' ' - leaves the Cowboys short at the position until at least December.

Now, Jones has said the plan is to put first-round pick Tyler Smith at left tackle following the injury .

The issue is that Tyler hasn't gotten much work at left tackle in training camp and the preseason, as he's battled it out with Connor McGovern for the left guard spot.

"We were looking for ways to get him on the field sooner and thought with Tyron coming into camp healthy – Tyron's one of the best in the business when healthy, if not the best – and that's why we were playing him (Tyler) at guard," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said. "But we really think his long-term future in the NFL is left tackle. That's why we drafted him in the first round to ultimately be our future left tackle."

Regardless, Elliott will now no longer have the benefit of Tyron, a proven All-Pro at left tackle, blocking for him in the run game this season. While Elliott could have had Tyron at left tackle and Tyler at left guard, which is a promising run-blocking tandem, he'll now have to settle for a makeshift line.

Jerry thinks this can be a running team. Tony Romo has said the same.

Fantasy owners are surely a bit skeptical.

Since 2019, the Cowboys have averaged 5.4 yards per carry when rushing to the left side with Tyron on the field. However, without Tyron, they've averaged just 4.3 yards per carry on such runs . Last season, Dallas averaged 5.0 yards per carry when Tyron was on the field and 4.0 when he wasn't .

"This thing is about Ezekiel Elliott and what kind of year he can have," Jerry Jones recently stated.

Previously, all signs were pointing up for the "kind of year" Elliott can have this season. Now, the outlook is clouded by the injury to their All-Pro left tackle. Fantasy owners beware: the risk in drafting Elliott just went sky high.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Michael Gallup's Status For Week 1

Michael Gallup will open the season on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster, ensuring he's at least eligible to play in Week 1. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), Jerry Jones conceded that the wide receiver is unlikely to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. However, the Cowboys owner insisted that Gallup could go if facing a higher-stakes game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pcl
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

Jason Peters To Meet With Dallas Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters reportedly will meet with the Dallas Cowboys this week. “America’s Team” is in desperate need of offensive line depth after losing Tyron Smith for multiple months. The 40-year-old has dominated the left tackle position throughout his career, earning nine Pro Bowls in...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy