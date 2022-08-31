ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

September activities for Summers County Council on Aging

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

Thursday, Sept. 1 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by a blood pressure clinic by Liz Goodson at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Fall rag wreaths at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special birthday party with singing by Faron Young at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – BINGO at 10 a.m., followed by bible study with pastor Butch Honaker at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Summers County Senior Center Quilters meet at 10 a.m. followed by Drums Alive at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Annual picnic at 4-H Camp. Leave Center at 9:30 a.m. The Center is otherwise closed for the day.

Friday, Sept. 9 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Lesley Woodrum on the topic, Active for Life at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by singing and music at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Jenn Frame, Community Liaison for Hospice will speak at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Canvas painting at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Scott Ross at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Movie and popcorn at the center. “Fluke” shows at 9:45 a.m.

Monday, Sept.19 -Gluco check by Robin Chianuba, Director of Nursing at Summers County ARH at 9:30 a.m. followed by Game Day. WII Sports and board games at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Drums Alive at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Jan Adkins, Medicare Counselor on the topic, Medicare Minutes for September at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Summers County Senior Center Quilters meet at 10 a.m. followed by coffee mug decorating at 10:30 a.m. Wear purple in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Gary Adkins at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Morning at the Ritz at 9:30 a.m. Leave the center by 9:15.

Monday, Sept. 26 – Coffee and muffins social at 10:30 a.m. followed by Famous Duos trivia at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Birdhouse painting at 10 a.m. followed by SCCOA site meeting at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by noodle ball at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – DIY leaf bowls at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Robbie Rodes at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 – Corn Hole at 10 a.m. followed by BINGO at 11 a.m.

The post September activities for Summers County Council on Aging appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County to hold public meeting

It has been a while since Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County (WWHSC) has reached out to our community. COVID-19 stopped us all in our tracks, but WWHSC is back! We are excited to continue the work of making Summers County a healthy and safe place to live, work and play. Our mission includes having affordable, safe housing as well as creating a community infrastructure that offers opportunities for all residents and visitors to participate in recreational activities. Despite the need to follow COVID protocols, we have been busy. One of our core members, Shalom Tazewell, is the chair of...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest

This fall, 3rd through 12th-grade students in Summers County have an opportunity to win cash for writing. The 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest is now open with a deadline of October 28. This contest is being sponsored by the Jones Writing Fund as well as the Student Writing Contest Pass-Through Fund. Both of these […] The post 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Talcott Fire Dept. looking for auxiliary members

The Talcott Fire Department is looking for auxiliary members. Members of the auxiliary help plan and execute fundraisers, aid the firefighters with refreshments and needed supplies during long calls and various other vital duties. Currently, auxiliary members are working to plan a fundraiser for the department’s fifth anniversary of operation. For more information on getting […] The post Talcott Fire Dept. looking for auxiliary members appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Lootpress

Patrons line the streets for the Grand Opening of Sophia Goodwill

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The eagerly anticipated opening of Goodwill’s brand new Sophia location is finally upon us, and representatives, public figures, and members of the community flooded the walkways and parking areas of Lester Square Thursday morning to celebrate the occasion. Clear, sunny skies greeted the dozens...
SOPHIA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Summers County, WV
Summers County, WV
Government
WVNS

Mount Hope Jubilee celebration returns

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One festival in Fayette County makes its return after being canceled for the past two years. The Mount Hope Jubilee is returning for its 31st year. The theme for 2022 is a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s. Jubilee Chairperson, Patty Logan said two new editions this year are a Sock […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

'There's no more fish to kill' - Families near Paint Creek receive aid

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, W.Va. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing--Andy Kees boasts how it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the swimming hole while the parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench. Now, the family is afraid to even touch the water, let alone get in it. And they're worried about the well their ancestors hand-dug, worried that the chemicals from the tractor trailer accident nine days ago would harm them.
WHITTAKER, WV
Hinton News

LA Poetry Train to make stops in Southern West Virginia

For the second year in a row, Dutch artist Erik van Loon has organized a coast-to-coast poetry festival. The journey begins in New York and eventually ends in Los Angeles. originally, the deadline for poetry submissions was Sept. 1, however, van Loon noted that it has been extended to Sept. 15. The train will be making several stops in Southern West Virginia. Van Loon said, "On September 21, we stop in White Sulphur Springs 5:00 p.m., Alderson 5:31 p.m., Hinton 6:01 p.m., Beckley 6:31 p.m., Thurmond 6:47 p.m., Montgomery 7:38 p.m., Charleston 8:10 p.m., Huntington 9:35 p.m. to pick up and bring as many poets [as possible] from West Virginia to poetry paradise Los Angeles." According to van Loon, the festival has not yet received any submissions from the state of West Virginia. The theme is "some people never go crazy" as a tribute to Charles Bukowski. For more information, go to www.lapoetrybeach.com. The post LA Poetry Train to make stops in Southern West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faron Young
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 24 – 30

Summers County, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse News and transactions for Aug. 24 - 30, 2022. Marriages Nathaniel Whitman Altare to Brianna Diane; Benford Scott Angell Jr. to Kristen Nicole Adkins. Fiduciaries Lorene Gail Brooks, Administrator of the Terry Joe Brooks estate; Linda J Huffman, Administrator of the David L Huffman estate; Anthony J Taylor, Administrator of the Jay Coleman Taylor estate; Dustin Jacob McCallister, Administrator of the Iris Jane McCallister estate; Sherry Hatfield, Administrator of the Russell L Pegram and Dorothy Marie Pegram estates; Dreama G Cales, Administrator of the Jerry Allen Cales estate; Dewey Lee Stickler, Administrator of the William David Stickler estate. Land Transfers Heather Richardson to...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Aging#Senior Center#Popcorn#Summers County Council#Drums#Wii Sports#Medicare Counselor
WVNS

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hinton News

More aerial black fly treatments for the end of August

Public Notice: Summers County, (Hinton News) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Tuesday, August 30, weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Wednesday, August 31. The post More aerial black fly treatments for the end of August appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Structure fire erupts in Coal City

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames. The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire […]
COAL CITY, WV
Hinton News

Little Bluestone Community Forest Project receives grant

Summers County, (Hinton News) - The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, recently announced five organizations in West Virginia, including the West Virginia Land Trust, have each received a 2022 Water and Environment Grant. The West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) has been awarded $26,338 in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. With these grant funds in place, WVLT plans to acquire the property in the fall of this year. WVLT is leading the fundraising and land protection efforts to purchase 370 acres in Summers County for the purpose of creating a community...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy