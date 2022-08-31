September activities for Summers County Council on Aging

Thursday, Sept. 1 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by a blood pressure clinic by Liz Goodson at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Fall rag wreaths at 9:30 a.m. followed by a special birthday party with singing by Faron Young at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – BINGO at 10 a.m., followed by bible study with pastor Butch Honaker at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Summers County Senior Center Quilters meet at 10 a.m. followed by Drums Alive at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – Annual picnic at 4-H Camp. Leave Center at 9:30 a.m. The Center is otherwise closed for the day.

Friday, Sept. 9 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Lesley Woodrum on the topic, Active for Life at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by singing and music at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Jenn Frame, Community Liaison for Hospice will speak at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Canvas painting at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Scott Ross at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Movie and popcorn at the center. “Fluke” shows at 9:45 a.m.

Monday, Sept.19 -Gluco check by Robin Chianuba, Director of Nursing at Summers County ARH at 9:30 a.m. followed by Game Day. WII Sports and board games at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Drums Alive at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Jan Adkins, Medicare Counselor on the topic, Medicare Minutes for September at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Summers County Senior Center Quilters meet at 10 a.m. followed by coffee mug decorating at 10:30 a.m. Wear purple in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Gary Adkins at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Morning at the Ritz at 9:30 a.m. Leave the center by 9:15.

Monday, Sept. 26 – Coffee and muffins social at 10:30 a.m. followed by Famous Duos trivia at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Birdhouse painting at 10 a.m. followed by SCCOA site meeting at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – BINGO at 10 a.m. followed by noodle ball at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – DIY leaf bowls at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Robbie Rodes at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 – Corn Hole at 10 a.m. followed by BINGO at 11 a.m.

The post September activities for Summers County Council on Aging appeared first on The Hinton News .