The Hardest Weekend Yet: DPS Difference
The Seoul Dynasty has so far in the Summer Showdown has had a perfect run. There are two more matches that the Seoul Dynasty needs to win to be undefeated. This last weekend is going to be the final test for the team when they face the final boss of the Shanghai Dragons. A lot will ride on the shoulders of the DPS players of both the Seoul Dynasty and the Shanghai Dragons in this match.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
NBA 2K23 The G.O.A.T- Everything To Know
Just like in the previous year NBA 2K23 will be hitting the ocean. The G.O.A.T will be the newest neighborhood in NBA 2K23. Replacing the Cancha Del Mar, The G.O.A.T will only be made available to current-gen consoles. The G.O.A.T is bringing enhancements to the quality of the Neighborhood by...
Titans to Sign Josh Gordon to Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are signing a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad. Josh Gordon, who was just released by the Kansas City Chiefs will join Tennessee’s practice squad, with the ability to be elevated to the active roster. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter...
NBA 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed
Along with the announcement of J.Cole on the Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23, came the reveal of the complete NBA 2K23 Soundtrack. Here are all of the artists gamers can expect to hear when the title launches on September 8. The Artist. The NBA 2K23 soundtrack will have three new...
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Announced
With exactly one week until the launch of NBA 2K23, 2K recently announced a new edition of the title. One that features American Rapper J. Cole. This new edition is called the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition. Jermain Cole or known as J.Cole was announced to grace the Dreamer Edition of...
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
MultiVersus Morty Build Season 1
MultiVersus Season 1 is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Morty is a Bruiser who is effective at dealing heavy damage. Here is the best MultiVersus Morty build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him. What makes Morty different from all...
All NBA 2K23 Clothing Brands
With less than a week until the release of NBA 2K23, 2K reveals all the different outfits brands that players can customize their MyPlayers with. Here are all the NBA 2K23 clothing brands. Adidas. Canadian Goose Artic Program. Converse. Jordan. Mitchell & Ness. New Balance. New Era. Nike. Puma. WIlson.
LeBron James Wants to Play With Both Sons in the NBA
As LeBron James heads into his 20th NBA season, he has no plans of slowing down. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, James claimed that if his body and mind are in the right place, then he wants to play with both sons in the NBA. James has been...
