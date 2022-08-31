Read full article on original website
The US States That Spoil Their Dogs The Most, Ranked
Whether it's home-cooked meals or letting them share the bed, many dog owners are guilty of spoiling their pet — but some parts of the US pamper their pups more than others. Forbes analyzed the results of a survey of 5,002 dog owners to find out which US states have the most spoiled dogs.
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
September is going to the cats.
Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
6 unique after-school activities for NJ kids who hate sports
It’s the time of year when you start setting up your kid’s schedule for the myriad activities that he is going to participate in during the school year. It’s almost as if if you don't play traditional sports, there’s nothing else to do and you don’t fit in anywhere.
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
dailyphew.com
Three Huskies And A Cat Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable
A little over six months ago, nobody was certain if Rosie the kitten would live. However, thanks to Lilo the Husky, Rosie made a spectacular recovery and is now a happy member of the family. “We are three sisters who live in California and have been in love with animals...
msn.com
Both Cats & Shoppers Alike Love This $14 Shedding Brush That’s ‘Incredible’ For Easily Removing Cat Fur
When you’re a pet owner, there’s a lot that goes into their care (and self-care) routines! From bathing to brushing their teeth, we want our pets to feel and look their best! Now, something all cat owners know about is that our cats’ hair can get insane. We’re talking mountains of hair in the corner, insane. But thanks to this beloved (and super affordable) Amazon product, you can easily get those mats out of your cat’s hair and give them a healthier coat within minutes. The best part? It’s over 60 percent off for a very limited time. So now’s the time to snag it!
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Best outdoor cat enclosure: Allow your cat to roam safely
With the best outdoor cat enclosure, kitties can take in some fresh air and experience life outside
petguide.com
3 Common Cat Training Mistakes
Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
petpress.net
Why Does My Cat Stare At Me: The Science Behind Feline Behavior
Do you ever wonder why your cat stares at you? It can be a bit disconcerting when your furry friend fixates on you with those big, round eyes. Why does my cat stare at me? Are they plotting their next move? Or is they just trying to figure out what I’m up to?
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
These Famous Cartoon Cats Stand The Test Of Time (And Cuteness)
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures. My fellow cat people, I am here to spark joy. For decades, cats have made their mark on mainstream media, starring in movies, comics, and commercials. What's cuter than a famous cat? A cartoon cat, of course.
