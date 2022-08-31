ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

The US States That Spoil Their Dogs The Most, Ranked

Whether it's home-cooked meals or letting them share the bed, many dog owners are guilty of spoiling their pet — but some parts of the US pamper their pups more than others. Forbes analyzed the results of a survey of 5,002 dog owners to find out which US states have the most spoiled dogs.
PETS
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Matthew C. Woodruff

September is going to the cats.

Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauly D
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World

A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herald Sun
msn.com

Both Cats & Shoppers Alike Love This $14 Shedding Brush That’s ‘Incredible’ For Easily Removing Cat Fur

When you’re a pet owner, there’s a lot that goes into their care (and self-care) routines! From bathing to brushing their teeth, we want our pets to feel and look their best! Now, something all cat owners know about is that our cats’ hair can get insane. We’re talking mountains of hair in the corner, insane. But thanks to this beloved (and super affordable) Amazon product, you can easily get those mats out of your cat’s hair and give them a healthier coat within minutes. The best part? It’s over 60 percent off for a very limited time. So now’s the time to snag it!
PET SERVICES
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
petguide.com

3 Common Cat Training Mistakes

Whether you want to stop your kitty from jumping on the kitchen counter or you want to train her to do tricks, the first thing to bear in mind is that training is a process that takes time. Avoiding some common cat training mistakes may help ensure your feline friend...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
petpress.net

Why Does My Cat Stare At Me: The Science Behind Feline Behavior

Do you ever wonder why your cat stares at you? It can be a bit disconcerting when your furry friend fixates on you with those big, round eyes. Why does my cat stare at me? Are they plotting their next move? Or is they just trying to figure out what I’m up to?
PETS
petpress.net

Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior

Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
ANIMALS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy