Event taking place at Estrella Warbirds Museum hangar

– The Templeton student body classes of 1977-1988 will host a class reunion at an Estrella Warbirds Museum hangar in Paso Robles on Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 per person.

For tickets and more information, attendees can join the Templeton High School Reunion 1977-1988 Facebook Group.