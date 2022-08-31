Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Slides as Rate Hike Jitters Cool Bullish Bets
Investing.com -- The Dow slipped Wednesday after struggling to hold early-day gains as Federal Reserve officials talk up rate hikes to keep bullish bets on the sideline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Big tech...
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
A 'Trend Reversal' Candidate: Stock Ready to Rally Amid Bullish Divergence!
The broader market sentiments remain volatile as zig-zag moves in the Nifty 50 index continue to trouble short-term traders. However, there are much smoother and more stable price action patterns being witnessed in individual counters, especially midcaps. Investors in these counters are not facing much volatility and are relatively having a calmer time.
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
It is not a problem to share public keys, but make sure the private key cannot be found by third parties. Transactions can be sent to the public key, which is completely secure. Bnk To The Future eyes acquisition of crypto lender SALT By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. Crypto...
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
GoodRx Layoffs 'an Incremental Positive' for the Company - BofA
After the close on Wednesday, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced that its board had approved layoffs of 16% of its workforce, or 140 employees. The company said the action is part of its initiatives to re-balance its investments and cost structure into prioritized areas that it believes will drive incremental long-term growth and improve margins.
Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story
CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic
As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
Ethereum Merge and the hefty tax bill you could be in for
Ether (ETH) hodlers that don’t play their cards right following the Ethereum Merge may be in for a hefty bill come tax time, according to tax experts. Around Sept. 15, the Ethereum blockchain is set to transition from its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), aimed at improving the network’s impact on the environment.
Venture Capital Crypto Funding: Who Gets the Most Now?
Over the past week, numerous Web 3.0 projects attracted hundreds of millions of investments, fueling the talks that the sector is the priority choice among venture capital (VC) firms in times of ongoing crypto winter. Animoca Brands, one of the blockchain gaming giants in Asia has raised $100 million in...
