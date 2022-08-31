Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores
Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
TODAY.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures, layoffs in push to fix struggling business
Bed Bath & Beyond said Wednesday that it secured more than $500 million in new financing and that it is closing stores and laying off staff as it seeks to fix its struggling business. The moves were part of a wave of changes the home goods retailer announced ahead of...
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
CNET
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter. The essential home gear...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
Due to increased risk aversion in the stock market, RingCentral’s stock has performed direly this year, dropping more than 75%. However, the company is unlikely to have ended its downtrend. I am bearish on RingCentral stock (NYSE:RNG) as some significant headwinds are weighing on this business and will continue...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
Kohl's and Gap have a surprising plan for this season's unsold clothing
Retailers are overstocked on clothing, and some are packing it away in hopes of selling it in future seasons.
tipranks.com
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
Broadcom’s Fiscal Q3-2022 results came in better than expected both in terms of earnings per share and revenue. Similarly, the company issued guidance that was ahead of expectations. Analysts are also unanimously bullish on the stock, and it’s easy to see why. After market close today, semiconductor giant...
tipranks.com
HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock: Here’s What’s Behind its Underperformance
HP stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index over the last three months. Weak consumer spending continues to be a drag on the company. Shares of the PC maker HP (NYSE:HPQ) have underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the past three months. The weak macroeconomic environment (including record high inflation), exacerbated further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lowered demand and consumer spending on PCs and related products and, in turn, dragged its stock price lower.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Like the Plague
Investors can find much better bargains in the retailing niche. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Why is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Plummeting Despite Q2 Beat?
MongoDB delivered solid Q2 results that surpassed analysts’ expectations. However, its stock slumped in the pre-market session as widening losses and a fear of a slowdown in its business irked investors. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is plunging in Thursday’s pre-market trading even with a Q2 beat. A wider-than-expected Q3 loss...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street’s Best Analyst
Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times.
Get ready to see more name brands at Bed Bath & Beyond as the struggling retailer embarks on a massive turnaround effort
Bed Bath & Beyond announced a sweeping turnaround plan during a financial-update call for investors. The plan includes backpedaling on owned brands in favor of national, well-known labels. Bed Bath & Beyond will also close 150 stores, cut 20% of its staff, and secure new financing. Bed Bath & Beyond...
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
AOL Corp
Bed Bath & Beyond is a mess right now, source says
Bed Bath & Beyond may want to bus some of those 65% off private label towels it's currently selling to its New Jersey headquarters because there appears to be a mess in need of a cleanup. "The company is a shitshow right now," a source directly familiar with the unfolding...
tipranks.com
Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
Lululemon reported another strong quarter as both the top and bottom lines beat analysts’ estimates. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) recently reported earnings for its second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.20, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.86 per LULU share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.
tipranks.com
Could Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock be Weighed Down by a Coming Recession?
Airbnb stock has been under considerable selling pressure ahead of a potential recession. Though the 55% haircut was painful, the stock remains tough to get behind as the Fed looks to hike rates aggressively. Shares of alternative accommodations platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have been clobbered, down significantly from their highs...
tipranks.com
Can Innovation Save Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock?
Roku stock is stuck in the gutter, but the bulls, like Cathie Wood, continue to stand by the name in such a trying moment. Though catalysts are few and far between, I wouldn’t underestimate the firm’s ability to innovate its way to a higher multiple. Shares of video-streaming...
