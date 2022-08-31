Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
West End Health Foundation Awards $30k for youth mental health programming around Ishpeming area
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation recently awarded $30,000 for its 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle. The Proactive Grant program was limited to programs and services developed to address youth wellness with a focus on mental health. Three applications were funded based on a competitive review of the organization, the program and the quality of the proposal.
WLUC
September starts Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sept. 1 marks the first day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This September, organization like Great Lakes Recovery Centers want you to look for warning signs in yourself and others. If someone is expressing feelings of hopelessness, planning a will or withdrawing from the things that...
WLUC
The West End Health Foundation Fall Programmatic Grant open for applications
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) opened a grant cycle for its Fall Programmatic Grant program. Applications are due no later than Oct. 1, 2022. Applications can be submitted using the submission portal located on the WEHF’s website. The Programmatic Grant is funding awarded to select organizations that plan to use the funding toward advancing the health and wellness of the Marquette County West End Community.
WLUC
Jo-Kay Corral teaches kids about farm life
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. farm is introducing kids to farm life. Kids of all ages gather at the Jo-Kay Corral to meet farm animals in a fun and educational environment. Families enjoy activities such as a petting zoo, a hay wagon and an egg hunt. The owner says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Ishpeming school district partners with Partridge Creek Farm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Public School District decided that it was time to find a way to get their students outside, and what better way to do that than to start a farm. Ishpeming Middle School Science Teacher Kaitlin Rich says the district has been working with Dan...
WLUC
Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After taking a short break, the Dickinson County Library has turned its attention to back-to-school and fall programming. This summer more than 500 children and adults registered for the summer reading program – a new record. “This summer, people were really ready to get...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University Theater & Dance announce schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Northern Michigan University are once again ready for the spotlight. The show kicking off the semester will be the “Spotlight Variety Show” on September 8 and September 9. For more information regarding shows, visit the NMU Theater and Dance Facebook page here.
WLUC
NMU hosts inaugural cybersecurity symposium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University wrapped up its final day of the first-ever Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Symposium Thursday. The keynote speaker Chris Inglis is the national cyber director for President Joe Biden. “Everyone and every business needs to make some contribution to their own defense,” Ingles said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
THC testing could affect Marquette cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is not screening blood samples for THC. The MSP discovered problems with testing. The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate because of a technical issue in the testing process. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned due to faulty testing.
WLUC
UPAWS sells hot dogs for dogs at cookout fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit sold hot dogs for dogs Friday. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) held a cookout fundraiser at Super One Foods in Marquette. Money from the hot dogs and brats it sold will support the shelter’s daily operations. It also held a...
WLUC
Silver Creek Church distributes sanitizing products to community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey is distributing hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes to the community. On Wednesday afternoon, the church received a shipment of pallets with the products on them. In the parking lot, volunteers loaded boxes of supplies to businesses, groups and individuals who wanted...
WLUC
Marquette County is ready for Labor Day 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Spokesperson Dan Weingarten says it’s lifting lane restrictions to speed traffic up this Labor Day weekend. Around the Upper Peninsula there are currently 27 road projects in effect. This weekend 17 out of the 27 road projects will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for Halloween costume swap
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is looking to save families some money this Halloween. The library is currently accepting donations of gently used costumes and dress-up items for a costume swap. Donations can be dropped off in the lower level of the library now through...
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
WLUC
Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus welcomed students back to school this week with two new classes. Drawing 1 and Introduction to Corrections are both returning to the Iron Mountain campus after several years. Bay College West Campus said it is looking to return to pre-pandemic operations, which includes expanding course offerings.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations. Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle. Knuckman discusses business over barbecue. Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your...
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on 5-year recreation plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on its five-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69. The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate...
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
Comments / 0