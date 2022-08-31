ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
13WMAZ

A Weird and Wonderful House

MACON, Ga. — Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur.”. “I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
13WMAZ

Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed

MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
bbnews.today

Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon offers unique hair experiences in downtown Milledgeville

Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon is a newer hair salon in downtown Milledgeville that offers hair services and an upbeat atmosphere. Owner Tieria Cooper opened her Salon in November of 2020 after working in Unique Hair Suites for six years. She began working with hair at 16-years-old as a pass time while attending high school and later the nursing program in college. However, Cooper felt that nursing was not the right career path for her and transferred to the Warner Robins campus of Central Georgia Technical College.
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Building Materials Company to Add 100 Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of windows, doors, and building...
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
mercercluster.com

How to treat Mercer's feral campus cats with respect

Most returning students at Mercer have seen the feral cats on our Macon campus. However, new and returning students may not know how to interact with them safely. Here are some of the dos and dont's of engaging with Mercer’s feral cats — and feral cats in general.
13WMAZ

Better internet access coming to rural Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's easy to take good internet access for granted, but for some folks in Baldwin County who don't have the best connection– things are starting to look better. The county is working to expand high-speed internet access and launched the effort with a celebration Thursday.
41nbc.com

Abandoned structure catches fire in South Macon Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire in South Macon. BCFD says that an abandoned structure at 555 Guy Paine Road caught fire Friday morning, 41NBC is currently working to gather more details about how and exactly when the fire started.
