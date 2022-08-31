Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid Media
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
The Waterworks: A weird and wonderful house in Macon
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur. “I don’t mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven’t painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we’ve been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
A Weird and Wonderful House
MACON, Ga. — Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur.”. “I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins. They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu. They offer several different...
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
Warner Robins fish market facing hard times keeps doors open thanks to community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Facebook video with more than 5,000 views was the traction Leslie and Josh Sharpe didn't expect they'd get. "We just want to let everybody know that it is tough right now for our business," owner Josh Sharpe shared on their Saltwater Outpost account. The...
bbnews.today
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon offers unique hair experiences in downtown Milledgeville
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon is a newer hair salon in downtown Milledgeville that offers hair services and an upbeat atmosphere. Owner Tieria Cooper opened her Salon in November of 2020 after working in Unique Hair Suites for six years. She began working with hair at 16-years-old as a pass time while attending high school and later the nursing program in college. However, Cooper felt that nursing was not the right career path for her and transferred to the Warner Robins campus of Central Georgia Technical College.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Building Materials Company to Add 100 Jobs in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of windows, doors, and building...
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
'It touches everyone that passes by': Dublin man spreads kindness one wave at a time
DUBLIN, Ga. — You know driving down the road we can get lost in our thoughts, worrying about chores, problems or maybe dinner. One Dublin man has a very simple way of turning the tide one car at a time. If honks measured happiness, Herman Melton is a hit.
How to treat Mercer's feral campus cats with respect
Most returning students at Mercer have seen the feral cats on our Macon campus. However, new and returning students may not know how to interact with them safely. Here are some of the dos and dont's of engaging with Mercer’s feral cats — and feral cats in general.
Circle K promotes discounted gas for 'Circle K Fuel Day'
MACON, Ga. — With how high gas prices have been in the last few months, a discount on gas is a welcome offer for many travelers. On September 1, Circle K is offering savings of 40 cents off per gallon, between 4 - 7 p.m. The price on the...
Better internet access coming to rural Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's easy to take good internet access for granted, but for some folks in Baldwin County who don't have the best connection– things are starting to look better. The county is working to expand high-speed internet access and launched the effort with a celebration Thursday.
'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
Abandoned structure catches fire in South Macon Friday morning
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire in South Macon. BCFD says that an abandoned structure at 555 Guy Paine Road caught fire Friday morning, 41NBC is currently working to gather more details about how and exactly when the fire started.
30 companies show up for Robins Regional Chamber job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is continuing to grow jobs and put people to work. On Thursday, more than 30 companies showed up to Robins Regional Chamber's job fair. "It's time to get people back into the economy," Jessica Wilson said. Wilson works for Booz Allen Hamilton as...
