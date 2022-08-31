ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
washingtonbeerblog.com

Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District

Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
FOX 28 Spokane

Pig out in the park forecast

We get a slight drop in temperatures from yesterday’s record tying 100-degree day. However, Thursday is still hazy and hot, with highs that will pop into the low to mid 90’s. Temperatures soar back into the upper 90’s and triple digits Friday, before a system slides through overnight...
KHQ Right Now

Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2

More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
