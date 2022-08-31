Read full article on original website
Related
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District
Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
KREM
New bear sighting in north Spokane
A bear was seen near the old Fairwood Pool in north Spokane on Wednesday morning. It comes hours after a bear sighting near a Mead elementary school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He's described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and...
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane's Habitat for Humanity chapter chooses concrete as the prime material for two new homes
Habitat for Humanity typically builds wood homes for its clients. But the organization’s Spokane chapter is turning to a different material for two new homes in the East Central neighborhood. Kelsey McCarthy’s new home near Liberty Park will share a large single lot with a second house. A framing...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward gives first look inside Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane has been in the works for more than a year, and the shelter will officially open its doors on Tuesday. However, the project is far from finished. It is still unclear how many people who are currently...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pig out in the park forecast
We get a slight drop in temperatures from yesterday’s record tying 100-degree day. However, Thursday is still hazy and hot, with highs that will pop into the low to mid 90’s. Temperatures soar back into the upper 90’s and triple digits Friday, before a system slides through overnight...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
KHQ Right Now
Crews fighting brush fire near Downs Lake
Spokane County Fire District 3 says they are responding to a brush fire near Downs Lake south of Cheney. The fire is about 10-20 acres and no evacuations are in place. For more coverage click here.
inlander.com
Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture
Someday the startup of a local Indigenous-owned business, especially one serving Indigenous foods, will be more commonplace (we hope). And someday, it might not be a big deal that there are two such places launching this summer: Pow'Waw Food Truck in North Idaho and Indigenous Eats in Spokane. Both are...
KREM
Young black bear spotted in a tree in North Spokane neighborhood removed
Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who he fell from the tree and landed on a crash pad. The bear was healthy after the fall.
Beggs, Kinnear put forward new proposal to update city’s camping code
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two members of the Spokane City Council have put forward a new proposal to update the city’s camping code. Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear say the city’s existing camping code needs to be brought into better alignment with the Martin v. City of Boise ruling. Martin v. City of Boise was a 9th circuit...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2
More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0