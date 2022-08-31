ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

North Broadway shooting puts Lexington homicides at 32, closer to annual record

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A man that was found lying in a Lexington roadway with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning has died at a hospital, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said they received a report of a shooting at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was found in the intersection of North Broadway and Loudon Avenue when officers arrived.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anderson said. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police later said.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the man as Dietrich Murray, 29. He was pronounced dead at UK Chandler Hospital just after 9 a.m.

Murray’s death, which is now being investigated as a homicide, marks Lexington’s 32nd killing of 2022 , nearing the annual record of 37 murders set last year.

Police investigated a residence nearby on the 700 block of Dakota Street and determined that’s where the shooting took place. No suspect information was provided.

The investigation is active and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

A section of North Broadway between Seventh Street and Loudon Avenue was initially shut down during the morning rush-hour commute while police investigated but it has since been reopened.

Billie Mallory
3d ago

So why does our mayor insist that the numbers of violent crime, being murders and shootings are down?? Why is our city council not talking about this crime as a crisis? Maybe they think if they don't talk about it, the public won't notice that people are literally dying in our streets, shootings are happening in every part of town and at all times of day/night. It takes all of us to help make this city safe but we need to have some strong leadership willing to admit our reality and deal with it head on.

