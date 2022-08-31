Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing state and local governments with funding.

Greene County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, Mountain City, Warren County and Clarksville will share the $37.9 million grant to use toward improving water infrastructure.

The breakdown of funds based on locality is as follows:

Greene County — $7,693,909

The county will work with five utility districts to improve access to critical drinking water. The funds will help spearhead 10 projects for drinking water systems, which include installing automated zone meters, replacing aging distribution lines and improving water pressure.

Johnson County — $4,511,578

The county will work with three utility districts and one city to reduce critical drinking water needs. This includes 16 projects to install automated zone meters, eliminate drinking water loss, replace failing distribution lines and install new water storage tanks.

Unicoi County — $3,789,925

The county will work with two utility districts. Projects include improving the lift station and replacing elements in the aging and failing collection system.

Mountain City — $935,919

The city will modernize its existing wastewater treatment plant and execute a study focused on possibly installing a new drinking water well.

City of Clarksville — $15,388,497

The funds will help address issues in the city’s federal consent decree. Clarksville will couple its ARP money with existing funds to construct a thermal dryer as part of its wastewater system.

Warren County — $5,596,564

The county will work with three utility districts for a total of five projects that focus on infrastructure planning, design and construction.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring.”

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the American Rescue Plan — $1.35 billion of which is dedicated to TDEC to support water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects in communities statewide.

“Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities,” a news release from TDEC states. “These grants are currently open for application. The remaining $269 million will go to state-initiated projects and toward competitive grants.”

TDEC’s strategy for the use of the American Rescue Plan funds is called the Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. More information is available here .

