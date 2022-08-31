ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KFVS12

Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
STEELE, MO
Kait 8

Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
KENNETT, MO
kbsi23.com

Commercial car crash leaves one fatality

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — (KBSI) One driver is dead following a commercial auto crash near the Portageville exit on Missouri I-55. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed the fatality, while saying one lane is closed as officers work the scene. Vehicles involved include an SUV and...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
Kait 8

BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
THAYER, MO
Kait 8

New safety measures following gun scare at school

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
kbsi23.com

Earthquake reported in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Wolfe’s from Grand Tower

This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
GRAND TOWER, IL
mymoinfo.com

Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

