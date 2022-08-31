Read full article on original website
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
KFVS12
Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
mymoinfo.com
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing an arrest in Kennett after the suspect died on the way to the hospital. According to Kennett police, they were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, from Kennett, in the late evening hours of August 30 for several outstanding felony warrants.
Students face discipline after Kan. school staff forced to use pepper spray
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Security staff at Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S 127th Street E, were forced to use pepper spray during an incident in the cafeteria on Wednesday. "There was an altercation at the school involving 7 or 8 students during lunch that caused a large crowd to gather," according to USD 259 media relations manager Susan Arensman.
Kait 8
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
KFVS12
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County resulted in one man’s death after police say his car ran off the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Lewis, 75, of Fisk, Mo., was killed in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7 a.m.
kbsi23.com
Commercial car crash leaves one fatality
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — (KBSI) One driver is dead following a commercial auto crash near the Portageville exit on Missouri I-55. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol has confirmed the fatality, while saying one lane is closed as officers work the scene. Vehicles involved include an SUV and...
Kait 8
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
Kait 8
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
Mother arrested after the unlawfully detained minor endured 1,700-mile drive in handcuffs
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
kbsi23.com
Earthquake reported in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A earthquake was reported on September 2nd at 1:36 pm about 6 miles from Mathews, Missouri. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude of 2.6 with a depth of 21.2 km. There was no reported...
lutheranmuseum.com
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
mymoinfo.com
25-Mile Yard Sale & More Near Lake Wappapello This Holiday Weekend
(Wappapello) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County have a few events planned for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Becky Hayes with the corps says yard sale fans won’t want to miss this annual event. Hayes says water levels should be around normal at...
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
