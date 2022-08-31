ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Daily Mail

'Hope you have a horrible birthday!' Infatuated pensioner, 77, facing six months in jail after hounding an elderly widow, 77, he met on a Saga-style cruise when she rejected his proposals of marriage

An infatuated pensioner is facing six months behind bars after he admitted hounding an elderly widow with gifts and marriage proposals after they met on a Saga-style cruise holiday. Welshman Douglas Dabb made 330-mile round trips to pester Wendy Winstanley, also 77, in her home town and turned up unannounced...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#The Scream#Video Camera#Uk#Uno
OK! Magazine

Sister Of The Year! Older Sibling True Thompson's Cutest Moments — Photos

True Thompson is officially a big sister! The famous offspring of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly welcomed her baby brother to the family earlier this summer after her parents conceived the newest addition via surrogate in November 2021. Though the baby news came as a surprise to many, as The Kardashians star's rep confirmed on August 5th that "True will have a sibling," Khloé has been very vocal about wanting to have more kids for a while now.Khloé's quest to make True a big sister was even documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
intheknow.com

Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting

A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Has a 'Mom Dress' & We Understand

Admit it: you have a mom “uniform.” It’s OK — we all do! Mine is leggings and a T-shirt (usually something covered in baby spit-up or spilt coffee). But even when I feel like dressing up, it’s still impossible to avoid the hazards of #momlife. Meghan Markle can relate, and in her most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, she revealed that she was working in her dog-hair covered “mom dress,” and, yeah, that checks out! Markle, who shares son Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with husband Prince Harry, interviewed Mariah Carey in her second episode of Archetypes on Spotify, “The...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'

This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
PETS
LADbible

LADbible

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy