This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO