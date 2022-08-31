Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Eliza Fletcher, a Teacher and the Granddaughter of a Billionaire, Has Been Abducted
Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee-based teacher whose grandfather, Joseph Orgill III, co-ran the Memphis-based hardware distributor Orgill Inc., was abducted in the early hours of Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, The Sun reports. The Daily Beast reached out to the University of Memphis for comment. While...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Meghan Markle Photo Call Comment About Taking Archie to School ‘Simply Wrong’ — Commentator
Meghan Markle suggested school drop-off for Archie wouldn't happen without lots of cameras in an August 2022 interview while some in the U.K. media disputed the claim.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
'Hope you have a horrible birthday!' Infatuated pensioner, 77, facing six months in jail after hounding an elderly widow, 77, he met on a Saga-style cruise when she rejected his proposals of marriage
An infatuated pensioner is facing six months behind bars after he admitted hounding an elderly widow with gifts and marriage proposals after they met on a Saga-style cruise holiday. Welshman Douglas Dabb made 330-mile round trips to pester Wendy Winstanley, also 77, in her home town and turned up unannounced...
Man Slammed For Complaints Over Wealthy Wife's Budgeting: 'Hypocrite Much?'
"Your wife bought you a house, two cars, fully funded your retirement...but you don't think you should pay for the things she enjoys?" one commenter exclaimed.
Washington Examiner
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
People
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Tori and Zach Roloff have a lot of major milestones going on in their house this month. On Wednesday, Tori shared sweet photos of son Jackson Kyle, 5, on his first day of school and reflected on watching her oldest take on this next chapter. "This kid makes my heart...
Aunt Urging Woman to Book Daughter's Wedding at Her Mansion for Free Panned
One user wrote, "There is so much work that goes into preparing and maintaining an Airbnb on a day to day basis. Let alone a wedding!"
Sister Of The Year! Older Sibling True Thompson's Cutest Moments — Photos
True Thompson is officially a big sister! The famous offspring of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly welcomed her baby brother to the family earlier this summer after her parents conceived the newest addition via surrogate in November 2021. Though the baby news came as a surprise to many, as The Kardashians star's rep confirmed on August 5th that "True will have a sibling," Khloé has been very vocal about wanting to have more kids for a while now.Khloé's quest to make True a big sister was even documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians —...
Mom Backed for Refusing to Give Up Late Daughter's Wedding Dress
"It sounds to me like she thinks it's a convenient way to save money," one commenter speculated.
Harry is 'Petulant' and William is 'Stubborn' Amid Rift Says Diana's Butler
Paul Burrell, who worked with Princess Diana for over a decade, has said that he believes the rift between the princes is "too far gone" for a reconciliation.
Wife Defended For Keeping Husband Off Apartment Deed: 'Told Him No'
"If he wants to blow all his money on experiences that's fine but he doesn't get the security of property in return," one commenter asserted.
intheknow.com
Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting
A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
Man Praised for Refusing To Fund Sister's IVF Over Not Liking Her Husband
"This is a great time to show her that actions have consequences," one person wrote after learning more about the sister's husband.
Meghan Markle Has a 'Mom Dress' & We Understand
Admit it: you have a mom “uniform.” It’s OK — we all do! Mine is leggings and a T-shirt (usually something covered in baby spit-up or spilt coffee). But even when I feel like dressing up, it’s still impossible to avoid the hazards of #momlife. Meghan Markle can relate, and in her most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, she revealed that she was working in her dog-hair covered “mom dress,” and, yeah, that checks out! Markle, who shares son Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with husband Prince Harry, interviewed Mariah Carey in her second episode of Archetypes on Spotify, “The...
msn.com
'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'
This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
PETS・
People Are Sharing The Most Useless "Hacks" That Actually Make Cooking Way Harder Than It Needs To Be
Sure, you *can* do it this way, it just calls for more effort and takes basically forever.
Bride Told To Pay for Her Own Wedding or Accept Mom's Guest List Demands
"Give the money back to her and invite who you want," one user said.
LADbible
