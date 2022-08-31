ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer hopes to boost laboring offense with help of senior leadership

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season. With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football secondary stout, pass rush gets home 'when it mattered most' in win over Purdue

With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football’s 2022 season opener versus Purdue

Penn State kicks off its 2022 with a road matchup against Purdue on a Thursday night instead of a typical Saturday game. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday on FOX with the top broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the game, along with Jenny Taft getting the scoop on the sideline.
