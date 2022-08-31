Read full article on original website
Penn State women’s volleyball dominates in Day 1 of the Tiger Challenge
It was a perfect Friday for the Penn State women’s volleyball as the Nittany Lions won both of their matches against Iowa State and Troy. Penn State began their weekend at the LSU Tiger Challenge with a match against Iowa State at 1 p.m. After falling behind early, the...
Penn State men’s soccer finds footing on offense, overcomes aggressive play for first win of season
Friday night’s match at Jeffrey Field was full of wild twists and turns. In a game that featured 20 combined fouls and just eight total shots on goal, Penn State found a spark on offense en route to its first win of the season, winning by a score of 3-2 over West Virginia.
Penn State women’s soccer's offense falters in shutout loss to Stanford on road
It was a battle of two of the nation's best teams as Penn State traveled to California to face off against Stanford. The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 2-0 to the Cardinal in an early defensive battle. The blue and white struggled to...
Penn State football’s late-game heroics stun Purdue in 2022 season opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Talk about redemption. What was first a double-digit halftime advantage quickly turned into a narrow deficit, but the Nittany Lions came out on top 35-31 on Thursday night. Quarterback Sean Clifford looked strong in the first two quarters, finishing the half with a 2-yard rushing...
Penn State men’s soccer goalkeeper Kris Shakes brings a veteran presence to the Nittany Lion defense
Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was named Penn State’s Student-Athlete of the Week after playing in two matches to open the 2022 season. Though Penn State went 0-1-1 in those competitions, Shakes played well, surrendering just one goal in each game and making 14 total saves. The senior has been...
Penn State men’s soccer hopes to boost laboring offense with help of senior leadership
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season. With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
FloHockey to serve as official streaming partner for Penn State women's hockey, CHA in 2022-23
Starting Sept. 30, FloSports' devoted hockey platform will now stream some of Penn State's matchups after securing a one-year deal with the CHA. Fans can now watch 12 of the Nittany Lions' conference matchups on the sports broadcasting service FloHockey for $29.99 a month. Although only matchups with Lindenwood, RIT...
Penn State field hockey reflects on first two game, makes adjustments in preparation for Albany game
Emerging from last week 1-1, Penn State has been reflecting on its opening games and working to make the necessary adjustments in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with Albany. The Nittany Lions will head north to the Empire State for their first away game of the season Sunday. Including this...
Penn State alerts students to leave downtown celebrations after win over Purdue
Penn State released a PSU Alert around 1 a.m. Friday, warning people to avoid downtown State College — where crowds of students were celebrating the Nittany Lions’ first win of the 2022-23 football season. According to the alert, the crowd occupying the intersection of Beaver Avenue and Locust...
Penn State football wide receivers make up for 1st-half drops with key performances late in game
Penn State’s depth at receiver was out in full force with James Franklin rotating players in, but the first couple of quarters, they all came down with a case of the drops. The Nittany Lions had a handful of dropped passes left and right from sophomore receiver Parker Washington to veteran redshirt-junior tight end Brenton Stange.
Penn State football’s run game doesn’t see much success in season opener following rough 2021
Penn State football took home a 35-31 season-opening win against Purdue. While the Nittany Lions scored five touchdowns, most of the offensive production came from the passing game, while the rushing attack faltered once again. The lack of a run game was one of the blue and white’s biggest problems...
Penn State football game grades | Although Penn State won, offense doesn’t look much different
Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana for the team’s season opener against Purdue, and was barely able to survive the Boilermakers in a 35-31 victory to open the season. In an up and down victory that featured a bit of everything, there was a lot to grade in...
Penn State women’s volleyball’s early chemistry is key component this season
Teamwork makes the dream work, as No. 21 Penn State looks to keep on building its chemistry and connections one day at a time. The Nittany Lions opened up their 2022 campaign with three straight wins in the Penn State Invitational at Rec Hall, but that wasn’t the most impressive part of the weekend.
How will Purdue’s offense fare against the Nittany Lion’s defense?
Before Penn State’s season opener against Purdue, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph give a season preview and provide their predictions for the Nittany Lions’ record this season. The duo begins by giving their opinions on how Penn State’s matchup against Purdue will...
‘People are overreacting’ | Penn State students reflect on flooding the streets after first football win
Following Penn State’s 35-31 victory over Purdue on Thursday, crowds formed downtown and on campus. University Park Alerts sent an alert to “avoid downtown State College” due to an “unlawful disturbance.”. Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said University Police and Public Safety worked alongside the State...
Penn State football secondary stout, pass rush gets home 'when it mattered most' in win over Purdue
With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.
Penn State updates clear bag policy for Beaver Stadium, other campus athletic venues
Penn State Athletics announced updated clear bag policies Thursday for campus athletic venues during the 2022-23 season. The release said the intent is to make the policies more "fan friendly," as well as "align with policies in place for large events around the country." Penn State Athletics said it has...
EDITORIAL | Selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium would benefit Penn State football fans, boost revenue
For the first time, Penn State football fans might be saying “cheers” during kickoff in Beaver Stadium. The university said it’s considering selling alcohol during football games, and there are plans in place for this possibility. However, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, the university will...
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's road opener at Purdue
Even though Penn State starts its season on the road, the Nittany Lions still open the season as favorites against Purdue, according to DraftKings. The blue and white opens the season with a -165 moneyline, while Purdue’s moneyline is set at +115. Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against...
How to watch Penn State football’s 2022 season opener versus Purdue
Penn State kicks off its 2022 with a road matchup against Purdue on a Thursday night instead of a typical Saturday game. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday on FOX with the top broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the game, along with Jenny Taft getting the scoop on the sideline.
