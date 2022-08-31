Read full article on original website
Holland Police Log September 1-2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
Dispatch: No one injured in GR garage fire
No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a garage on Grand Rapids’ west side Friday afternoon, dispatch says.
Police ID woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.
Fox17
Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
WWMTCw
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital
A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
WWMTCw
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
71-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Walker (Walker, MI)
The Walker Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Walker Thursday morning. The woman, identified as a 71-year-old, was attempting to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Body found in Coopersville storm sewer confirmed to be missing man Erik Johnson
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday was the missing 28-year-old man, Erik Johnson. He had been missing for more than two weeks. Capt. Jake Sparks says he doesn't believe there is any foul play in this case. "It had...
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
whtc.com
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
2 Men Hospitalized Following A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Hudsonville (Blendon Township, MI)
Deputies are investigating a three-vehicle crash near Hudsonville that led to the hospitalization of two. The crash happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and port Sheldon Street.
