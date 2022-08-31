NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first game of the Ogallala volleyball triangular was between the North Platte Bulldogs and the Ogallala Indians. Since there are three teams playing in this triangular, the games will be best of three sets instead of best of five. Ogallala got out to a really hot start as they sprinted to a 13–5 lead. Marlee Ervin was a catalyst to the Indians’ early success with a few deadly spikes and also a few tear drops, and Ogallala maintained control throughout the first set, ultimately winning 25–11. In the second set, Ogallala continued to roll as they started the second set up 6-3, but the Bulldogs did not go out easily. Kylee Tilford for the Bulldogs got a momentum swing kill that tied up the game at eight. Marlee Ervin puts matters into her own hand and adds another kill to her list, and Ogallala regains the lead with the score at 13–9. The Bulldogs were looking for some answers. Casey Purdy tried to get a kill, but Emily Van Borkum dove on the floor and saved the possession for the Indians. The Indians ended up getting the point as they cruised to win the set and got the sweep 25–14.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO