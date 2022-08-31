ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton starts Labor Day celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank in Paxton started the town’s Labor Day weekend celebration Friday. The bank offered a customer appreciation lunch to its customers. This is the first event of many over the weekend to give families fun things to do over the three day...
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

CEO and founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors at Hershey Public School explaining the dangers of marijuana

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Laura Stack is Johnny Stack’s mom and the Founder and CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors. The 19-year-old college student and math whiz snapped a photo of the mileage reading and posted it, along with a cryptic message, on Snapchat. Then 40 minutes later Stack walked to the ledge and jumped to his death. Johnny Stack was addicted to high-potency marijuana.
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dangerous 16-minute-long high speed chase near Lexington ended safely with an Illinois man in jail. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a trooper witnessed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
LEXINGTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Bringing you the history of Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jim Griffin, curator and director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum has been a valuable partner with News 2 in bringing the many interesting segments to Throwback Thursday on our local newscasts. News 2 is grateful for this help and other occasional questions answered. We...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Southwest Nebraska’s “Little Grand Canyon”

WAUNETA, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many great stores and experiences to be discovered in the community of Wauneta. A visit to the Little Grand Canyon nearby is a must-see. We recently visited the town of Wauneta to see this unique view for ourselves, and we caught up with Brenda Anderson to talk about it.
WAUNETA, NE
knopnews2.com

Wallace students win showmanship awards at Nebraska State Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two students in the same class at a Wallace school both won first place in the intermediate category in the animal showmanship contest at the Nebraska State Fair. Cauy Robinson won first place in beef showmanship with his steer. He said that he spends multiple...
WALLACE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte travels to Scottsbluff for Week Two

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Two match-up against the Scottsbluff Bearcats. In Week One during their home opener, the Dawgs lost in a heartbreaker one-point game (20-19) against Grand Island. North Platte comes into Week Two with a 0-2 record and is hoping they can clinch their first win against Scottsbluff. The Bearcats come into the game with a 1-0 record.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad Haymakers takes on Central City Bison

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad haymakers are looking to get their first win in the win column as they take on the Central City basin. Cozad struggled against McCook as they were only able to muster up seven points in the 34-7 defeat. Central city on the other hand lost by two touchdowns two Ord highschool and they are also looking for their first win.
COZAD, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Blistering Heat and sunny conditions Thursday; Slightly cooler Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a slightly stormy day Wednesday, conditions will be more sunny, but at the same time, blistering Thursday. There is slight relief in site Friday,with a cold front arriving, cooling things off briefly. An area of high pressure is centered southeast of the viewing area...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey travel to Kearney Catholic for their Week Two match-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hit the road for their Week Two match-up against the Kearney Catholic Stars. In Week One, the Panthers captured their first win within the program in two seasons by defeating Gibbon by a final score of 38-12, and as a result, they start the season out with a 1-0 record. Kearney Catholic also comes into the game with a 1-0 record.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Sutherland comes up big against Hemingford in Home Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors welcome the Hemingford Bobcats to town for their Week Two match-up. In Week One the Sailors fell to the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on the road by a final score of 41-22 to begin the season with a 0-1 record. The Bobcats also come into the game with a 0-1 record for the season.
SUTHERLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala hosts North Platte and Sydney High in triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first game of the Ogallala volleyball triangular was between the North Platte Bulldogs and the Ogallala Indians. Since there are three teams playing in this triangular, the games will be best of three sets instead of best of five. Ogallala got out to a really hot start as they sprinted to a 13–5 lead. Marlee Ervin was a catalyst to the Indians’ early success with a few deadly spikes and also a few tear drops, and Ogallala maintained control throughout the first set, ultimately winning 25–11. In the second set, Ogallala continued to roll as they started the second set up 6-3, but the Bulldogs did not go out easily. Kylee Tilford for the Bulldogs got a momentum swing kill that tied up the game at eight. Marlee Ervin puts matters into her own hand and adds another kill to her list, and Ogallala regains the lead with the score at 13–9. The Bulldogs were looking for some answers. Casey Purdy tried to get a kill, but Emily Van Borkum dove on the floor and saved the possession for the Indians. The Indians ended up getting the point as they cruised to win the set and got the sweep 25–14.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Maxwell falls in Home Opener to Bridgeport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats welcome the Bridgeport Bulldogs for their Week Two match-up. In Week One the Wildcats were on the road at Morrill where they got the 58-8 win over the Lions to start the season with a 1-0 record. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 0-2 record for the season.
MAXWELL, NE

