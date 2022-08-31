ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

A guide to Oktoberfest celebrations in Massachusetts

By Ria Goveas
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Where to go to celebrate the festivities with beer, food, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DQ74_0hcUx1Sx00
A stein hosting competition as part of the Oktoberfest celebration at Idle Hands. Photo provided

Why go to Munich when you can be in Massachusetts?

Between September and October, breweries, bars, and restaurants across Massachusetts are celebrating this well-known German holiday with a variety of activities.

So mark your calendars, put on the lederhosen, get ready to drink some beer at these Massachusetts Oktoberfest events.

Sept. 10: Join Idle Hands in raising a stein

The indoor-outdoor Oktoberfest festival features a festive stein-hoisting competition and oom-pah music to set the scene during the brewery’s 11th anniversary extravaganza.

Sept. 17: Drink a beer (or a couple) at this Oktoberfest bar crawl

Get into the spirit of things by visiting all your favorite Boston bars.

Sept. 23 to 25: Join Sam Adams Taproom for competitions, festivities, and beer

Participate in a stein-hosting contest and enjoy good food and live music.

Sept. 24: Dance, eat, and celebrate at the annual Duxbury Oktoberfest

Dancing, revelry, and feasting will abound, with both German and American food and drinks.

Sept. 24: Enjoy a mobile beer garden at the Loring Greenough House

The gardens around the Georgian Colonial will be transformed into picturesque Bavarian festival grounds. Festive attire like lederhosen is strongly encouraged.

Oct. 1: Join an outdoor celebration at Northern Sky

This celebration has a New England twist, showcasing New England craft brewers along with German food.

Oct. 2: Bring the whole family to Wachusett Mountain’s Oktoberfest

This Oktoberfest celebration features fun activities for the whole family.

Oct. 2: Let your dog have a ‘beer,’ too, at Dogtoberfest

Harpoon’s Dogtoberfest allows furry friends to join the celebration, making the day all the more paw-some.

Oct. 9: Join a long-standing Cambridge tradition

Harvard Square will be hosting its 43rd annual Oktoberfest, filled with food and fun activities.

