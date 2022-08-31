Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
Man In Mustang Pummels Pole, Cops Say Drove Aggressively Before Dying
David Jensen Dead In Lighthouse Point. Investigation Continues. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Pompano Beach resident David Jensen, 60, is dead after crashing his car into a pole in Lighthouse Point. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was driving “aggressively” when he lost control […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
click orlando
VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
3-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in West Palm Beach
A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. This victim is expected to survive.
Click10.com
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The condition...
NBC Miami
Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO
A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes. Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans, deputy help mother after car auto-locks with boy inside at Deerfield Beach gas station
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy came to the rescue after a mother realized she had accidentally locked her young son in her car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach. A quick trip to the 7-Eleven on Southwest 10th Street on...
850wftl.com
Man robs mother at grocery store in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL– — Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother and her children at gunpoint. The incident occurred at a grocery store on Aug. 23, around 4 p.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into the grocery store parking lot and parking a distance...
NBC Miami
Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea to Find Driver
The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice. "He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson. He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Comments / 0