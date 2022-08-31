Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
Custody dispute outside Worcester church that led to pastor tasered, churchgoers arrested, prompts lawsuit against police, city
A custody dispute that played out at a Worcester Baptist church in 2019 quickly escalated into a chaotic frenzy that resulted in multiple arrests, a pastor tasered and accusations of police punching churchgoers. Three years later, a family involved in the altercation is suing the Worcester Police Department and the...
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say
On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
31-year-old Worcester man Jonathan Delacruz charged with manslaughter in connection with overdose death of woman
A Worcester man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance. The charges were filed in Worcester District...
Police investigating ‘murder-suicide’ in Hyannis, authorities say
Police are investigating a suspected “murder-suicide” after two people were found dead inside a Hyannis home on Friday morning. Barnstable police were alerted by a 911 call around 2:48 a.m. to respond to a Murray Way house where they found two dead people inside, according to a statement by Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office.
Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon’ true-crime docuseries explores Waltham triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombing connection
Hulu is set to release a true-crime documentary series that will dive into discoveries made regarding the relationship between the Waltham triple-homicide case of 2011 and the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013. Watch ‘The Murders Before the Marathon’ on Sept. 5 on Hulu and get up to one month free...
2005 cold case: Body found in Fall River landfill identified as Leon Brown 17 years after suspicious death
Investigators in a cold case from 2005 into the suspicious death of a man only referred to as “John Doe” recently announced the man’s identity as Leon Brown of Boston. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that advances in fingerprint technology helped identify Brown, who was discovered at a landfill in Fall River on August 25, 2005, in a statement to MassLive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says
Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
Eric Duffy arrested after police say he hit a Massachusetts State Police trooper during car chase
A Barre man is accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car in an effort to escape arrest during a car chase early Thursday, authorities said. Eric Duffy, 34, faces nine charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, after troopers eventually stopped his car and placed him under arrest following a pre-dawn chase, according to the state police.
29-year-old Boston man Matthew Barker dies after being struck by box truck in Cambridge parking lot, Middlesex DA says
A 29-year-old Boston has died after being hit by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck by a man operating a box truck in a parking lot off of State Street near Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Loaded firearm found at Boston Logan International Airport, officials say; More firearms found at security checkpoints this year than 2019
More firearms have been found at security checkpoints at Boston Logan International Airport this year than in 2019, officials said. On Wednesday, Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded firearm in a man’s carry-on bag. Overall, officials have detected 19 firearms at security checkpoints in Boston this year. Massachusetts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Trailer of Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon,’ explores journalist’s findings of triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombings
Hulu will exhibit the case of the triple murders that occurred in Waltham over a decade ago and the possible relationship they have with the infamous Boston Marathon bombings. Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken, were found slain inside 12 Harding Ave. in Waltham on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, MassLive previously reported.
62-year-old Debra Lavallee of Brimfield identified as victim killed in Sturbridge crash
Officials have identified the woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Sturbridge on Friday, Aug. 26. Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, was identified as the victim killed in the crash near 709 Main St., the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. Sturbridge first responders received a report of a...
Worcester police clarify no shots were fired Wednesday on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard; incident appears to have been ‘road rage’
Police in Worcester have now said that what investigators first thought may have been a shooting Wednesday on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard appears to have been a road rage incident. After the department confirmed to MassLive Wednesday that police were investigating a shooting in the area of Martin Luther...
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health officials announce 2nd human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year
The second human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year was announced Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a male in his 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area that was already known to be at “moderate risk.”. The...
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Boston Red Sox roster moves: Zack Kelly placed on paternity list, Tyler Danish called up from WooSox
BOSTON -- The Red Sox placed reliever Zack Kelly on the paternity list and recalled fellow righty Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester before Friday’s game, according to a club announcement. Kelly’s wife, Brittany, is expected to give birth to the couple’s first child in South Carolina any day. He...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0