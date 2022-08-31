ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say

On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
MassLive.com

2005 cold case: Body found in Fall River landfill identified as Leon Brown 17 years after suspicious death

Investigators in a cold case from 2005 into the suspicious death of a man only referred to as “John Doe” recently announced the man’s identity as Leon Brown of Boston. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that advances in fingerprint technology helped identify Brown, who was discovered at a landfill in Fall River on August 25, 2005, in a statement to MassLive.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
MassLive.com

Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says

Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Eric Duffy arrested after police say he hit a Massachusetts State Police trooper during car chase

A Barre man is accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car in an effort to escape arrest during a car chase early Thursday, authorities said. Eric Duffy, 34, faces nine charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, after troopers eventually stopped his car and placed him under arrest following a pre-dawn chase, according to the state police.
BARRE, MA
MassLive.com

29-year-old Boston man Matthew Barker dies after being struck by box truck in Cambridge parking lot, Middlesex DA says

A 29-year-old Boston has died after being hit by a box truck in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Matthew Barker, 29, Boston, was struck by a man operating a box truck in a parking lot off of State Street near Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Loaded firearm found at Boston Logan International Airport, officials say; More firearms found at security checkpoints this year than 2019

More firearms have been found at security checkpoints at Boston Logan International Airport this year than in 2019, officials said. On Wednesday, Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded firearm in a man’s carry-on bag. Overall, officials have detected 19 firearms at security checkpoints in Boston this year. Massachusetts...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Boston Police#Denials#Violent Crime#Suffolk Da#The Boston Globe
MassLive.com

Watch: Trailer of Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon,’ explores journalist’s findings of triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombings

Hulu will exhibit the case of the triple murders that occurred in Waltham over a decade ago and the possible relationship they have with the infamous Boston Marathon bombings. Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken, were found slain inside 12 Harding Ave. in Waltham on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, MassLive previously reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy