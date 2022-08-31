WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County’s defense picked a perfect moment to make a stand late in the game, and the Minutemen picked up win No. 1 on the season, surviving a monster game from Braxton County’s Tyler Cox, who had 325 of his team’s 364 yards to win, 34-28. Lewis County got the ball first in what would be a wide-open first quarter, and after a 36-yard run by Drew Cayton got the ball inside the 10-yard line, Brayden Carder would trot in from six yards out for the score. Owen Acord’s extra point made it 7-0 with 10:35 to go in the quarter.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO