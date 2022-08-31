ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

WVNews

Lewis County outlasts Braxton, 34-28

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County’s defense picked a perfect moment to make a stand late in the game, and the Minutemen picked up win No. 1 on the season, surviving a monster game from Braxton County’s Tyler Cox, who had 325 of his team’s 364 yards to win, 34-28. Lewis County got the ball first in what would be a wide-open first quarter, and after a 36-yard run by Drew Cayton got the ball inside the 10-yard line, Brayden Carder would trot in from six yards out for the score. Owen Acord’s extra point made it 7-0 with 10:35 to go in the quarter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison defeats Liberty the old-fashioned way

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a game that harkened back to the days of grainy black-and-white game films, where guys named “Bull,” “Moose” and “Tank” dominated the day and the game was decided by whose pile could push around the other until someone ended up in the end zone.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Cannon's boom: Dinger's 2 TDs help Fairmont Senior past Linsly, 27-24

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two touchdowns in quick succession by Cannon Dinger, the first on a pass reception and the second on an interception return, gave the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears the advantage they needed in a back-and-forth game as they avenged a road loss from last year to Linsly, besting the Cadets, 27-24, at East-West Stadium on Friday night.
FAIRMONT, WV
Elkins, WV
Sports
City
Elkins, WV
WVNews

Morgantown edges Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a matchup of two Class AAA schools that each scored 50 or more points in Week 1, it was the Morgantown Mohigans getting the best of the Bridgeport Indians, 10-6, in a defensive battle Friday at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown. Morgantown outgained...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ford-Wheaton deserved a better fate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night's Backyard Brawl West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season was not whether or not coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth and inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bubba_Hill.jpg

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis…
GLENVILLE, WV
#Tigers
WVNews

WVU mens soccer drops second straight

The No. 18-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell, 3-2, at Penn State on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Mountaineers (1-2) led twice in the match but couldn’t finish off the Nittany Lions (1-1-1), who notched the final two goals of the evening.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brian Hill among Glenville State Hall of Fame class

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. The 2022 inductees include Mike Eberbaugh, Tex Gainer, Brian Hill, Jim Scott, Glenard Vannoy, and Kim West.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Call for punt not only reason for WVU Brawl loss

West Virginia's decision to punt while facing a fourth-and-one from the Pitt 48-yard line with some six minutes to go is being singled out as the reason for the Mountaineers' 38-31 loss in Saturday's Backyard Brawl, but it wasn't the only one. It might not have even been a reason.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Volleyball
Sports
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — A woman who tried to help a Clarksburg resident who said she had been abandoned by her family told police that Sierra Nichole Walls, 18, stole from those who helped her. According to a criminal complaint, on June 20 a family was at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Swanton tree named champion Norway spruce

SWANTON, Md. — A Norway spruce was recently measured and crowned the Garrett County, Md., champion of its species. According to Melissa Nash, forester and Garrett Project Manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the tree scored a total of 217.4 points. It is located on private property.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Fairmont State offers new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing has expanded academic offerings through the launch of its traditional, in-person Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to address healthcare needs throughout the region. Admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, to be followed with...
FAIRMONT, WV

