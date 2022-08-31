Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Lewis County outlasts Braxton, 34-28
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County’s defense picked a perfect moment to make a stand late in the game, and the Minutemen picked up win No. 1 on the season, surviving a monster game from Braxton County’s Tyler Cox, who had 325 of his team’s 364 yards to win, 34-28. Lewis County got the ball first in what would be a wide-open first quarter, and after a 36-yard run by Drew Cayton got the ball inside the 10-yard line, Brayden Carder would trot in from six yards out for the score. Owen Acord’s extra point made it 7-0 with 10:35 to go in the quarter.
WVNews
South Harrison defeats Liberty the old-fashioned way
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a game that harkened back to the days of grainy black-and-white game films, where guys named “Bull,” “Moose” and “Tank” dominated the day and the game was decided by whose pile could push around the other until someone ended up in the end zone.
WVNews
Cannon's boom: Dinger's 2 TDs help Fairmont Senior past Linsly, 27-24
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two touchdowns in quick succession by Cannon Dinger, the first on a pass reception and the second on an interception return, gave the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears the advantage they needed in a back-and-forth game as they avenged a road loss from last year to Linsly, besting the Cadets, 27-24, at East-West Stadium on Friday night.
WVNews
rcb 1 reaches for end zone for td.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Not until the game had concluded was Robert C. Byrd quarterbac…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Morgantown edges Bridgeport
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In a matchup of two Class AAA schools that each scored 50 or more points in Week 1, it was the Morgantown Mohigans getting the best of the Bridgeport Indians, 10-6, in a defensive battle Friday at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown. Morgantown outgained...
WVNews
Ford-Wheaton deserved a better fate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The most pressing — and depressing — question to come out of Thursday night's Backyard Brawl West Virginia loss to Pitt to open the 2022 football season was not whether or not coach Neal Brown should have punted or gone for it on fourth and inches near midfield with about six minutes left to play and a seven-point lead.
WVNews
Nicholas George runs and throws for 3 TDs as Flying Eagles fly past Golden Bears
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Not until the game had concluded was Robert C. Byrd quarterback Nick George aware that his effort on Friday was among the top 10 in school history. George completed 19 of 34 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed 15 times...
WVNews
Bubba_Hill.jpg
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
WVU mens soccer drops second straight
The No. 18-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell, 3-2, at Penn State on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Mountaineers (1-2) led twice in the match but couldn’t finish off the Nittany Lions (1-1-1), who notched the final two goals of the evening.
WVNews
20220902_124348.jpg
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson's Mill and Jane Lew were packed with people Friday as the …
WVNews
Brian Hill among Glenville State Hall of Fame class
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The six newest members of the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. The 2022 inductees include Mike Eberbaugh, Tex Gainer, Brian Hill, Jim Scott, Glenard Vannoy, and Kim West.
WVNews
Call for punt not only reason for WVU Brawl loss
West Virginia's decision to punt while facing a fourth-and-one from the Pitt 48-yard line with some six minutes to go is being singled out as the reason for the Mountaineers' 38-31 loss in Saturday's Backyard Brawl, but it wasn't the only one. It might not have even been a reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels Pitt Postgame 92/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was pleased with the way his teammaes fought against Pitt. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Labor Day festivals in Lewis County draw big crowds on first day
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson’s Mill and Jane Lew were packed with people Friday as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Show kicked off the holiday weekend. “We are so happy with the turnout for the first day. I...
WVNews
Hundreds gather at McCutchan Car Show to support East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School Foundation
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at East Fairmont High School for the second annual McCutchan Car Show, an event created to raise money for the EFHS Foundation and promote awareness of the school's upcoming sports complex project. Roughly 100 classic cars were displayed...
WVNews
FTR
KINGWOOD — A woman who tried to help a Clarksburg resident who said she had been abandoned by her family told police that Sierra Nichole Walls, 18, stole from those who helped her. According to a criminal complaint, on June 20 a family was at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to renew contracts, programs Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session that will feature several renewals. The board will consider the contract renewal of Pam Hotsinpiller, Healthy Grandfamilies coordinator.
WVNews
Swanton tree named champion Norway spruce
SWANTON, Md. — A Norway spruce was recently measured and crowned the Garrett County, Md., champion of its species. According to Melissa Nash, forester and Garrett Project Manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the tree scored a total of 217.4 points. It is located on private property.
WVNews
Electric battery maker to locate factory near Harrison, Taylor county line
CHARLESTON — The energy startup Sparkz said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot plant in Taylor County off U.S. 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement.
WVNews
Fairmont State offers new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing has expanded academic offerings through the launch of its traditional, in-person Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to address healthcare needs throughout the region. Admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, to be followed with...
Comments / 0