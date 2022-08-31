ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

$4.3 million project under way at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs

Children’s Lake, which has been described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, September 12. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and partners on Friday ceremonially broke ground for a $4.3 million project to build a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrade the commission’s boat launch at the lake and add an ADA fishing pier that is expected to be completed in about a year.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled

A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Queen Street Bridge repairs to cost over $1 million

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is returning to square one to fix the damage done to the Queen Street Bridge. The bridge has already been on the receiving end of two accidents this year, with the first accident occurring in February and the second just last week. “We had been...
YORK, PA
