Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
Popular N.J. hotel, indoor water park to reopen under new ownership
A New Jersey hotel and water park that has been closed for over two years will soon reopen. Mt. Laurel’s 14-acre hotel and water park, formerly known as The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort, is reopening under new ownership, according to 42Freeway. The property is located at...
$4.3 million project under way at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, which has been described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, September 12. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and partners on Friday ceremonially broke ground for a $4.3 million project to build a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrade the commission’s boat launch at the lake and add an ADA fishing pier that is expected to be completed in about a year.
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled
A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
Good Brotha’s Book Cafe in Harrisburg relocating to build a ‘better brand’
A Harrisburg cafe is percolating up a move aimed at helping a Dauphin County library increase its visibility. Good Brotha’s Book Cafe will relocate this fall from 1419 N. Third St. to the McCormick Riverfront Library as part of the library’s $3.5 million renovation project. Owner Stefan Hawkins said he is closing Good Brotha’s midtown shop on Sept. 10.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Man drops suit that accused two Pa. troopers of wrongfully seizing silver bullion coins, cash
WILLIAMSPORT-A New York man has withdrawn his federal lawsuit in which he accused two state troopers of wrongfully seizing $36,000 in cash, eight cases of silver bullion coins and two boxes of silver coins. A serious illness in the family would have made it difficult for Michael G. Schifter of...
Queen Street Bridge repairs to cost over $1 million
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is returning to square one to fix the damage done to the Queen Street Bridge. The bridge has already been on the receiving end of two accidents this year, with the first accident occurring in February and the second just last week. “We had been...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
