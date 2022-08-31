ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified nearly 40 years later as Indiana teen

The remains of a teen girl have been identified nearly 40 years after they were discovered in Tennessee, authorities said. The skeletal remains were found on April 3, 1985, in Campbell County, but detectives for decades struggled to uncover her identity. At the time, they speculated that she was likely between the ages and 10 and 15 years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
TUPELO, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WAAY-TV

Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others

An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65. The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured

Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
ACCIDENTS
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Followers of social media spirituality influencer accused of 2 murders in Alabama: 'I am a god'

Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself a "god" and leads an abstract spirituality group online have been accused of two separate murders in Alabama. Rashad Jamal White, known among his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a group popularized online known as "The University of Cosmic Intelligence," in which Jamal preaches about a spirituality exclusively for Black and Latino people, whom he says are natural earthly beings while White people are not.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
