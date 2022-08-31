Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Skeletal Remains Found in Campbell County, Tennessee Identified as Missing Lafayette, Indiana Girl
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that a child whose skeletal remains were found nearly four decades ago has been identified, and special agents with the TBI are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. On April 3,...
nypressnews.com
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified nearly 40 years later as Indiana teen
The remains of a teen girl have been identified nearly 40 years after they were discovered in Tennessee, authorities said. The skeletal remains were found on April 3, 1985, in Campbell County, but detectives for decades struggled to uncover her identity. At the time, they speculated that she was likely between the ages and 10 and 15 years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
wpsdlocal6.com
Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
WAAY-TV
Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others
An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65. The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
fox5atlanta.com
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WTHR
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
Colorado man convicted of murdering both parents of 5 children during a sale scam
A Colorado jury on Wednesday convicted a man of fatally shooting the parents of five children who were trying to buy an SUV in 2020 using the online marketplace app Letgo. Arapahoe County jurors convicted Kyree Brown, 20, of multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the killings of Joe and Jossline Roland on Aug. 14, 2020, KUSA-TV reported.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Fishers Police investigating deaths of man, woman as murder-suicide
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the deaths of a man and a woman found in a Fishers home Wednesday are being investigated as a murder/suicide.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
SUV with 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition
An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured
Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to...
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Followers of social media spirituality influencer accused of 2 murders in Alabama: 'I am a god'
Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself a "god" and leads an abstract spirituality group online have been accused of two separate murders in Alabama. Rashad Jamal White, known among his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a group popularized online known as "The University of Cosmic Intelligence," in which Jamal preaches about a spirituality exclusively for Black and Latino people, whom he says are natural earthly beings while White people are not.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee ranks 1st in nation for COVID-19 rate as school-aged children cases rise
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise among the population and school-aged children. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE), the number of children between the ages of 5-18 testing positive for the virus the last 14 days has grown to 13,432 as of August 25.
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
