George
3d ago

I hope she is successful. Cortez and her cohorts need to go. Restore the rule of law. Defund liberal democrats.

Skender Bracellari
3d ago

Do not try to change the formular of success.AOC is working very hard in many taxpayers leaving NYC. Which in turn are being replaced by PARASITES OF SOCIETY. NYC is going to become a larger Camden NJ.

Jack
3d ago

I find it so odd how we have blue leadership up and down the aisle and no matter how bad things get, these people still vote blue. I used to be blue myself, but after everything that has been going on during and post Covid, my vote is now Red.

arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
BET

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Responds To Viral Video of Officer Shoving Woman To Ground During Arrest

A video has made its way around the internet showing a New York City police officer shoving a woman to the ground on Tuesday (Aug. 30) afternoon while trying to make an arrest in Harlem. Now that the video has gone viral, the NYPD has released body camera video from the officer’s perspective, prompting questions as to whether or not the officer was provoked and if his action was justified.
Gothamist

Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems

Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NYPD union may sue teen punched out by cop in caught-on-camera clash

NEW YORK — An NYPD union may sue the 19-year-old woman who tried to interfere with her boyfriend’s arrest for attempted-murder in Harlem — and was slugged by a city cop as a result. The Detectives Endowment Association is exploring a possible civil suit against Tamani Crum...
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Gotham Gazette

A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries

The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
fox5ny.com

Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead

NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
fox5ny.com

Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights. A man got into a dispute with some others at...
TheDailyBeast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem.The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.Then the officer advances, hitting her hard and dropping her to the ground, where she appears to writhe in pain. The cops at the scene then proceed to handcuff the woman before the video ends.The officer wore a badge and...
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
