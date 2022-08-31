Harlem’s Fashion Row Announces New Virgil Abloh Award In Conjunction With LVMH

H arlem’s Fashion Row is committed to keeping Virgil Abloh’s legacy alive. The firm has announced a new Virgil Abloh award in conjunction with Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH).

As per Hypebeast , the agency will be unveiling a new award in the late great’s honor. In addition to showcasing Black-owned labels, both established and emerging, HFR will present one lucky recipient with the Virgil Abloh Award. According to a formal statement released on Monday, August 29, the accolade “celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation.” According to Business Of Fashion , Virgil’s wife, Shannon Abloh , will present the award to the recipient.

This is not the first time Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy has partnered with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Back in June, the two parties announced a collaboration that committed LVMH to support HFR’s mission of discovering, mentoring, and showcasing diverse talent of color. As per WWD , s everal brands from the LVMH portfolio will help celebrate the next generation of diverse fashion talent by supporting aspects of the Fashion Show & Style Awards. For example, Sephora will provide runway hair products from Black-owned brands that are part of the 15 Percent Pledge program created by Aurora James; Dior Beauty will sponsor all the skincare, makeup, and artistry teams; Tiffany & Co. will present gifts to Style Award honorees and designers during the event, and Moët Hennessy USA will provide drinks for cocktail hour.

Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said, “African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum. We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Anne Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor and pull strength from our past.”

The 15th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 6, at a private location.