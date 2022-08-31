Read full article on original website
Related
Best Used Ford Ranger Years: Models to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
As Ford's mid-size truck, the Ranger is a popular vehicle. Which used model should you buy? The post Best Used Ford Ranger Years: Models to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Potential Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma
There are plenty of reasons to buy the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. However, the Toyota Tacoma is showing its age against rivals. The post 3 Potential Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier Stuck in Second Place?
The 2022 Nissan Frontier can't catch the 2022 Toyota Tacoma. However, the Nissan Frontier has unique advantages to consider. The post Why Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier Stuck in Second Place? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Be an Off-Road Truck?
Will the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X still be an off-road truck? The post Will the 2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Be an Off-Road Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Toyota Tacoma Has More Value Than the Jeep Gladiator
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma has more value than the 2022 Jeep Gladiator. See how the Toyota Tacoma can take your dollar further. The post The Toyota Tacoma Has More Value Than the Jeep Gladiator appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
U.S. opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co (F.N) recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Recall alert: Ford to recall 277K pickups, cars because of rearview camera cloudiness
Ford has announced a recall of more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars after reports that the vehicles’ rearview camera lens can get cloudy. The recall applies to some F-250, 350 and 450 trucks, and Lincoln Continental model years, The Associated Press reported. The camera’s anti-reflective lens can degrade....
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
torquenews.com
Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning
Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
MotorBiscuit
136K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 2