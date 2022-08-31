ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Ford
Toyota
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans

Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning

Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
