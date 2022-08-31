KILLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking expects many of the biggest names in the sport at Killington Resort on September 15-18 for fans to watch compete for the event’s largest prize purse ever of $80,000. Known as a family event, and true mountain bike festival, the event located at Killington’s Ramshead Peak will have excellent viewing of the Downhill, Dual Slalom, Enduro and fan-favorite Best Whip contests! First prize for the men’s and women’s Open Downhill events is $15,000 each - it’s a race anyone can enter, and anyone can win! Greg Minnaar, Wyn Masters, Jackson Goldstone, Dakotah Norton, Nina Hoffmann, Rachel Strait and Neko Mulally are among the many notable riders registered to compete at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005169/en/ Isak Leivsson, Winner of the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking Best Whip Contest Photo: Andrew Santoro

