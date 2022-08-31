ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VT

sevendaysvt

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7a, Accessible Spaces Designated.

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 7a: Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Women's Work

An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes

A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
RUTLAND, VT
#Drb
sevendaysvt

Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski

Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Maudite Poutine and Tiny Community Kitchen Expand Burlington’s Menu and Food Business Opportunities

At 156 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, two signs hang above a restaurant door. One advertises Maudite Poutine, an expanded brick-and-mortar version of the well-loved fries-and-gravy food cart. The other, for Tiny Community Kitchen, is colorfully illustrated with storefronts and kitchen equipment but offers no further explanation. Curious passersby who...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) FP-23-06: CAROLYN HAWKES LIFE...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont

Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way

It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards

Airport Commission - Term Expires 6/30/23 - One Opening. Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 - One Opening. Development Review Board - alternate - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening. Fence Viewers - Term Expires 6/30/23 - Two Openings. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board -...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.
MILTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate

Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Colchester Planning Commission Public Hearing

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 P.M. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, for the purpose of considering amendments of the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:. a. Create...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

