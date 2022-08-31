Read full article on original website
Related
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7a, Accessible Spaces Designated.
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 7a: Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
From the Publisher: Women's Work
An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes
A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
Heather Moore, New Executive Director of Shelburne Craft School, Is Learning on the Job
The rhythm of Heather Moore's year has been timed to an academic calendar for more than three decades, from prekindergarten in Rutland through graduate work at the University of Vermont. This fall, she will defend her doctoral thesis in education. Though Moore's graduate studies are all but done, her schedule...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
Maudite Poutine and Tiny Community Kitchen Expand Burlington’s Menu and Food Business Opportunities
At 156 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, two signs hang above a restaurant door. One advertises Maudite Poutine, an expanded brick-and-mortar version of the well-loved fries-and-gravy food cart. The other, for Tiny Community Kitchen, is colorfully illustrated with storefronts and kitchen equipment but offers no further explanation. Curious passersby who...
Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) FP-23-06: CAROLYN HAWKES LIFE...
They've Got Our Backs: Chittenden County Depends on First Responders From the Vermont Air National Guard
The Burlington International Airport is home to one of the best-equipped fire departments in the state — the one attached to the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard. Its fire station across the runway from the airport terminal, at the edge of the tarmac, includes a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards
Airport Commission - Term Expires 6/30/23 - One Opening. Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 - One Opening. Development Review Board - alternate - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening. Fence Viewers - Term Expires 6/30/23 - Two Openings. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board -...
Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.
Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate
Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
Town Of Colchester Planning Commission Public Hearing
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 P.M. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, for the purpose of considering amendments of the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:. a. Create...
Town Of Charlotte Request For Proposals For Consultant To Assist With Transition Of Fire & Rescue Services From Private Organization To Municipal Department
The Request for Proposals can be viewed on the Town's website: www.charlottevt.org or obtained by contacting Dean Bloch, Town Administrator at: dean@townofcharlotte.com or 425-3071 ext. 5. Bids are due by Monday September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
In Memoriam: William C. Metcalfe, 1935-2021
A memorial service for William C. Metcalfe, who passed away on November 22, 2021, will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0