kchi.com
37th Annual Chautauqua In The Park Just Over A Week Away
The 37th annual Chautauqua in the Park is the weekend of September 10th and 11th at Simpson Park. The event is co-sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council and the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says they are expecting a great turnout of returning and new vendors.
kchi.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby
The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Board of Public Works
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets Tuesday morning, the meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU Meeting Room. The agenda includes financials, the reports from the department heads, and the General Manager – Matt Hopper. A Closed executive session is planned for legal, real estate, and personnel...
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Agendas
A meeting with a representative from Sam Graves Office is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners in the first week of September. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday, at 10:00 am, the commissioners attend the E-911 meeting...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Killed In Head-On Collision
A head-on collision a mile west of Utica took the life of a Chillicothe man Thursday night. Sixty-four-year-old Michael B. Wiggins of Chillicothe was pronounced dead at 11:05 pm, at the scene of the accident a mile west of Utica on US 36. The crash occurred at about 10:20 pm when Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes and he collided with a westbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Chad A Shelly of Texas. Shelly was not injured in the crash.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
northwestmoinfo.com
kchi.com
Skin Cancer Screening Offered
A FREE Skin Cancer Screening is hosted by the Livingston County Health Center on September 14th. The screening will be conducted by Chillicothe native Dr. Megan Lent from 9:00 am to Noon and 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Appointments are required. Call 660-646-5506 with any questions or for an appointment.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One-hundred-thirty-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include:. 8:34 am, Officers in the 100 block of Herriford Street on a follow-up investigation. A check of a home revealed a person wanted on several warrants including Probation/Parole and for investigation of a previously reported Domestic Assault at the address. The person was held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Industrial Park Plat Progress
Engineers working with the City of Chillicothe are continuing to make progress on platting the new industrial park. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains some of the new developments, including a change in the vehicle entrance to the area. The entrance off Mitchell would require some additional land, but she says...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances for chip and seal and demolition projects
The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances and contracts August 29th. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports one ordinance and contract was for a chip and seal street project through Vance Brothers for about $280,000. The project involves multiple streets, is scheduled to start in about three weeks, and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
kttn.com
Big rig catches fire closing Highway 136 west of Princeton
A portion of Highway 136 was closed west of Princeton on Thursday evening, September 1st due to a semi-truck fire. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the highway was shut down between Routes A and D, so crews could safely transfer the load. As of 10:16, Highway 136 was opened to traffic.
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Girls Golf Results
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Golf team had their first home match of the season on Thursday night. The match included Trenton, Putnam County, and Tina Avalon. CHS finished 1st overall in terms of team total. Here is how the individual Hornets performed:. Varsity:. Izzy Montgomery – 44 (1st place)
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Carrollton woman serving probation for stealing in 2019 in Livingston County, was booked into the Harrison County Jail by Livingston County Deputies on an alleged probation violation. A hearing was held Tuesday for 31-year-old Stephany Marie Masters Smith in Livingston County Court and she received an additional year on her probation sentence.
