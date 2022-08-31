Read full article on original website
Related
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
Vermont Arts Council Awards 25 Creation Grants
Sarah King said she cried last Friday when she got an email from the Vermont Arts Council informing her that she's a recipient of a 2023 Creation Grant. The $4,000 award will help King cover the cost of the solo album she’s recording. A Ripton-based singer, King said she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan
The appointment is part of an initiative the governor announced last month to boost public safety and address violence across Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
WCAX
Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 1