Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Arts Council Awards 25 Creation Grants

Sarah King said she cried last Friday when she got an email from the Vermont Arts Council informing her that she's a recipient of a 2023 Creation Grant. The $4,000 award will help King cover the cost of the solo album she’s recording. A Ripton-based singer, King said she...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

We recently told you about new guidelines for who's eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

