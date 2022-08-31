CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission

Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
mynbc5.com
Several major construction projects set to end Nov. 1, giving drivers relief
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Construction projects have been slowing down rush hour commutes for many Vermont travelers. “It’s a long wait. You have a lot of people trying to get to one place and another, you’re waiting quite some time,” said Natasha Carr, who lives in Highgate.
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
Major infrastructure projects taking shape across state
“Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects can also inject new life into the rural parts of our state."
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash
St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
