Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
WCAX
Garlic Fest USA in Bennington, Vermont starts September 3rd
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Heather Moore, New Executive Director of Shelburne Craft School, Is Learning on the Job
The rhythm of Heather Moore's year has been timed to an academic calendar for more than three decades, from prekindergarten in Rutland through graduate work at the University of Vermont. This fall, she will defend her doctoral thesis in education. Though Moore's graduate studies are all but done, her schedule...
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
vermontjournal.com
Good News Garage donates car to Ludlow mother
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent struggle. Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Ludlow mother, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her family to move forward in life.
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
Addison Independent
Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors
Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
WCAX
Claremont looks to redevelop brownfields, spur tourism
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Redevelopment continues in Claremont, New Hampshire, an old mill town that’s in the process of reinventing itself. The city now has its sights set on Brownfield properties downtown. Engineering students from the University of Connecticut are helping the city of Claremont map out a plan...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery Awarded its 7th Surgery Accreditation
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.
Cozy Cocktail Bar Au Comptoir Opens in Woodstock
Woodstock has a new place to meet au comptoir — "at the bar." Zoe Zilian opened the Dutch door of her quaint village cocktail spot at 4 Mechanic Street on August 10. Inspired by Zilian's travels in Europe, Au Comptoir offers a mix of classic cocktails and seasonal, original recipes featuring fresh-pressed juices and housemade syrups and infusions.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our September 1 front page
42nd Anniversary Issue! Glens Falls DRI murals take shape. Moreau Biochar approved, with restrictions. Queensbury drug dealer tell-all. Shark scholar, Lake George. 667 voters will decide Lake George Village’s fate; how it works. Father Scott leads team reset at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school. Glens Falls’ 1st Monarch Festival Sept. 16 in Crandall Park. Chuck Barton is IDA’s first CEO. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Rutland, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans football team will have a game with Rutland High School on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. Bellows Free Academy - St. AlbansRutland High School.
WNYT
15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case
A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
newportdispatch.com
Inmate caught trying to escape from prison in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 33-year-old man from Swanton was captured while trying to escape from prison in Springfield last week. On August 24, police say they observed an inmate climbing a fence within the facility, slipping between the top of the gate and the razor wire. This inmate was identified...
WNYT
Man drowns in Saratoga Lake
A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
NECN
Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont
A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
