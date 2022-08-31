Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.

